Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach

An inquiry will take place following the death a prisoner at HMP Perth.

37-year-old Shaun Keane was sentenced to imprisonment at the Edinburgh Road jail at a hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this year.

Prison bosses have confirmed he died in custody last week.

A spokesperson said: “Shaun Keane, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died on 20 June 2023.

“Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Birth dilemma

An expectant mother from Arbroath has avoided an immediate prison sentence because she is due to deliver her baby within the next eight weeks. However, Paige Sharp has been warned she could still be jailed after her child is born. She admitted smashing her car while under the influence and tapping a knife on the window of someone she claimed owed her money.

Predator jailed

Fife paedophile Sam Roan pressured an unsuspecting teenager into a relationship, which he illegally hid from the authorities.

Roan, 30, breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by failing to tell supervisors of the illicit liaison.

He also failed to tell his partner about his past, with the teenager only finding out when told by strangers.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Roan met the teenager at a community centre and the younger party later agreed to the relationship “so as not to offend him.”

However, he refused to send naked pictures requested by Roan.

On April 6, Roan was asked to leave a football event at Starks Park and those doing so then made his new partner aware of his past offending.

Police were contacted.

Roan, a prisoner at Perth, admitted breaching a court order imposed at Perth Sheriff Court on August last year by failing to tell his supervising officer of a relationship that took place between March and April 2023 at various addresses in Kirkcaldy.

He was jailed for 18 months.

Octogenarian molester

An 82-year-old swimming pool pervert is behind bars after being found guilty of molesting two young girls in Angus. Michael Haugh was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of two charges of molesting young girls — on one occasion at Arbroath swimming pool — and taking and possessing hundreds of images of child abuse.

Staggered on road

A drink-driver was five-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was spotted staggering out of his car by police in Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard Stuart Storie’s Dacia Duster was seen driving along Crieff Road with its hazard lights on.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the vehicle came to a stop and “the accused was observed staggering over the road”.

A police officer who spotted the car approached Storie and asked if he needed help before noticing he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words.

Storie, 33, of Newhouse Road, Perth pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (122mics/ 22) on April 7 this year.

Sheriff Craig McSherry disqualified Storie for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work and engage with an alcohol treatment programme.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.