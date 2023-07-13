Arbroath shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco worker with needle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Arbroath shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco worker with needle

Leanne Dickson also admitted stealing a lawnmower but was foiled when she was spotted trying to make off with it in a taxi.

By Ross Gardiner
Leanne Dickson. Image: Facebook
Leanne Dickson. Image: Facebook

An Arbroath shoplifter threatened to stab a Tesco employee with a needle after she was stopped trying to leave the supermarket with a trolley full of unpaid-for items.

Leanne Dickson admitted attacking the employee when she appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The 34-year-old also pled guilty to stealing items from a garden in the town after she was spotted trying to get a purloined petrol lawnmower into a taxi.

Dickson, of Railton Crescent, admitted that on October 6 2021, she stole a quadbike, car ramps and a lawnmower from a property in her hometown’s Townhead Road.

Three days prior

The court heard Dickson was seen at 7am acting suspiciously, fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said.

“She was seen to be carrying a lawnmower into a taxi,” Mr Wilkinson said.

The lawnmower’s owner soon became aware that it and a faulty quadbike were amongst items missing from their property.

Dickson – who was on bail at the time – had been caught on camera making off and police enquired with the taxi company.

Building exterior of Forfar Sheriff Court, Forfar.

Officers found that Dickson hadn’t paid the fare and the driver had taken the quad to a nearby garage.

The £120 lawnmower was traced in another garden in Townhead Road and a social media appeal helped recover the other items.

Targeted Tesco

On October 9 2021, Dickson tried to leave Tesco in Arbroath with a trolley full of items she hadn’t paid for.

At 5pm, employee Lisa Patterson heard the security alarm go and was aware the security guard hadn’t started work.

The entrance to Tesco, Arbroath

She found Dickson leaving with a trolley loaded with £375 worth of spirits and electronics.

Ms Patterson stopped Dickson but the thief screamed: “It’s my trolley, it’s all my stuff.”

Ms Wilkinson added: “At this time, the accused’s anger increased.”

Dickson grabbed a bag for life from the trolley containing bottles of booze worth £115.50.

There was a struggle over the bag and Dickson lunged at the employee, saying: “I’ve got a needle.”

“She threatened to stab her with the needle,” Ms Wilkinson continued.

“She did not present a needle.”

The remaining items in the trolley were recovered by staff.

Dickson appeared in the dock two days later.

Appearing this week, she admitted stealing from the garden in Arbroath and from Tesco three days later.

She also pled guilty to assaulting Ms Patterson by acting in an aggressive manner, pulling at a bag and threatening she’d stab her with a needle.

Her solicitor Nick Whelan explained his client was serving a sentence at HMP Greenock and the earliest date she is likely to be liberated is September 15.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until August 21 for reports.

