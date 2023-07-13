Man who fractured tot’s bones playing ‘airplanes’ banned from Kirriemuir for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who fractured tot’s bones playing ‘airplanes’ banned from Kirriemuir for seven years

Richard Kennedy was told his discount for admitting offending towards the child and a former partner was that he wouldn't be jailed.

By Ross Gardiner
Richard Kennedy appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Richard Kennedy appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court

A man who left an Angus tot with fractured bones has been handed the maximum community sentence available.

Richard Kennedy previously admitted culpably and recklessly leaving the 14-week-old baby with severe injuries after playing “airplanes” in January 2021.

At that hearing, he also pled guilty to a campaign of domestic abuse.

Returning to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work in a year.

Kennedy was also placed under supervision for three years, during which time he must complete a project aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

Richard Kennedy.

A non-harassment order will protect his former partner for seven years.

During that period, he will also be banned from entering Kirriemuir.

Back in the dock

In May, Kennedy, of Salamander Place, Leith, admitted injuring the baby while the child’s mother was doing yoga in another room.

The tot, who has now fully recovered, cannot be named for legal reasons.

While the baby’s mother was doing yoga in another room, Kennedy threw him in the air while playing, the court was told.

The baby fell and later had to attend a minor injuries unit and then Ninewells Hospital.

Kennedy also admitted a campaign of domestic offending at addresses in Angus including punching and breaking a TV.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Paul Brown told Kennedy: “These are serious offences.

“There’s a recommendation here for supervision with a programme requirement and unpaid work.

“I will impose the maximum period of unpaid work.

“The modification is that you are not sent to prison.

“I will impose a period of three years supervision with a requirement to participate in the Caledonian Programme.”

The sheriff added: “I’ll make a non-harassment order for seven years.

“It is a serious matter, if that’s breached.

“All of this is an alternative to custody.”

Mitigation

Kennedy’s solicitor Ross Gardner said: “There appears to have been something of a maturity, something of a development.

“The accused has placed his life on hold. He accepts the consequences of what took place.”

Mr Gardner said his client had since been diagnosed with ADHD.

