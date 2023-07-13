Man who fractured tot’s bones playing ‘airplanes’ banned from Kirriemuir for seven years

A man who left an Angus tot with fractured bones has been handed the maximum community sentence available.

Richard Kennedy previously admitted culpably and recklessly leaving the 14-week-old baby with severe injuries after playing “airplanes” in January 2021.

At that hearing, he also pled guilty to a campaign of domestic abuse.

Returning to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work in a year.

Kennedy was also placed under supervision for three years, during which time he must complete a project aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

A non-harassment order will protect his former partner for seven years.

During that period, he will also be banned from entering Kirriemuir.

Back in the dock

In May, Kennedy, of Salamander Place, Leith, admitted injuring the baby while the child’s mother was doing yoga in another room.

The tot, who has now fully recovered, cannot be named for legal reasons.

While the baby’s mother was doing yoga in another room, Kennedy threw him in the air while playing, the court was told.

The baby fell and later had to attend a minor injuries unit and then Ninewells Hospital.

Kennedy also admitted a campaign of domestic offending at addresses in Angus including punching and breaking a TV.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports.

Sheriff Paul Brown told Kennedy: “These are serious offences.

“There’s a recommendation here for supervision with a programme requirement and unpaid work.

“I will impose the maximum period of unpaid work.

“The modification is that you are not sent to prison.

“I will impose a period of three years supervision with a requirement to participate in the Caledonian Programme.”

The sheriff added: “I’ll make a non-harassment order for seven years.

“It is a serious matter, if that’s breached.

“All of this is an alternative to custody.”

Mitigation

Kennedy’s solicitor Ross Gardner said: “There appears to have been something of a maturity, something of a development.

“The accused has placed his life on hold. He accepts the consequences of what took place.”

Mr Gardner said his client had since been diagnosed with ADHD.

