3 Arbroath players praised by Dick Campbell despite Dundee defeat

Dick Campbell has singled out three Arbroath players for praise after his side’s narrow 1-0 loss to Scottish Premiership new boys Dundee.

Campbell’s men were defeated via a Zach Robinson first half strike before Leighton McIntosh missed a penalty for Arbroath.

And while it was a second pre-season loss for Lichties, there were many positives to take over individual and collective displays.

Campbell picked out three players for individual plaudits as his recruitment drive seems set to continue in the coming days:

Magical Mark Stowe dazzled against Dundee

Mark Stowe has made a big step up East of Scotland champions Linlithgow Rose to Arbroath.

But after 83 goals in two seasons the tricky winger looks ready to make an impact on the Championship.

His jet-heeled run beyond Jack Wilkie saw him tripped for a penalty and he also came close with a free-kick.

“If I learned one thing from that game then it’s about Mark Stowe,” said Campbell.

“He can easily come in and play in anybody’s team on the wing.

“I’d like to say more about his run for the penalty but, unfortunately, I missed it!

“I was heading in to get ready for my team talk when he was brought down.

“But we knew about Mark. My brother Ian’s son manages Crossgates Primrose in the same league as Mark was in and we’d heard good reports.

“We had him watched and knew we had something on our hands. There’s more to come from him.”

Assured Aaron Steele impresses Dick Campbell

Aarone Steele was a summer arrival from East Fife.

At just 21, he’s already played 80 first team games and the ex-St Johnstone youngster has made a seamless transition into Arbroath’s right wing-back role.

With an athletic build, old-fashioned defensive talents and a long throw, Steele looks like he’ll be an asset.

And he kept Dundee’s winger Scott Tiffoney quiet for much of the opening period.

“Aaron is a right good player,” added Campbell. “He can play right back or on the right side of a central defence.

“He’s big, powerful and athletic. He’s also a really good type in the dressing room so I’m pleased with the way he’s slotted in.”

Scott Allan ready to kick on for Arbroath?

Campbell has previously outlined how Scott Allan has looked ‘sharp in training’.

It’s Allan’s first proper pre-season for several years and he definitely seems to be feeling the benefits of it.

Allan was a positive influence in the heart of Arbroath’s midfield in the opening period against Dundee.

He made a solid touchline tackle on Josh Mulligan and an inch-perfect 40-yard lobbed pass for Leighton McIntosh.

“Scott was outstanding,” added Campbell. “He played three passes in the first half that only Scott Allan could do.

“I’ve got to decide now whether or not he does it for us every week or not.”