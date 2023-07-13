3 Arbroath players praised by Dick Campbell despite Dundee defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Arbroath players praised by Dick Campbell despite Dundee defeat

Campbell's side lost narrowly 1-0 to Dark Blues on Wednesday but they had a number of positive individual performances.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Dick Campbell has singled out three Arbroath players for praise. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Dick Campbell has singled out three Arbroath players for praise after his side’s narrow 1-0 loss to Scottish Premiership new boys Dundee.

Campbell’s men were defeated via a Zach Robinson first half strike before Leighton McIntosh missed a penalty for Arbroath.

And while it was a second pre-season loss for Lichties, there were many positives to take over individual and collective displays.

Campbell picked out three players for individual plaudits as his recruitment drive seems set to continue in the coming days:

Magical Mark Stowe dazzled against Dundee

Mark Stowe looks like a tricky winger. Image: SNS

Mark Stowe has made a big step up East of Scotland champions Linlithgow Rose to Arbroath.

But after 83 goals in two seasons the tricky winger looks ready to make an impact on the Championship.

His jet-heeled run beyond Jack Wilkie saw him tripped for a penalty and he also came close with a free-kick.

“If I learned one thing from that game then it’s about Mark Stowe,” said Campbell.

“He can easily come in and play in anybody’s team on the wing.

Arbroath's Mark Stowe is brought down by Dundee defender Jack Wilkie for a penalty. Image: SNS.
Arbroath’s Mark Stowe is brought down by Dundee defender Jack Wilkie for a penalty. Image: SNS.

“I’d like to say more about his run for the penalty but, unfortunately, I missed it!

“I was heading in to get ready for my team talk when he was brought down.

“But we knew about Mark. My brother Ian’s son manages Crossgates Primrose in the same league as Mark was in and we’d heard good reports.

“We had him watched and knew we had something on our hands. There’s more to come from him.”

Assured Aaron Steele impresses Dick Campbell

Aaron Steele looks very composed for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Aarone Steele was a summer arrival from East Fife.

At just 21, he’s already played 80 first team games and the ex-St Johnstone youngster has made a seamless transition into Arbroath’s right wing-back role.

With an athletic build, old-fashioned defensive talents and a long throw, Steele looks like he’ll be an asset.

And he kept Dundee’s winger Scott Tiffoney quiet for much of the opening period.

“Aaron is a right good player,” added Campbell. “He can play right back or on the right side of a central defence.

“He’s big, powerful and athletic. He’s also a really good type in the dressing room so I’m pleased with the way he’s slotted in.”

Scott Allan ready to kick on for Arbroath?

Scott Allan looks hungry to succeed at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Campbell has previously outlined how Scott Allan has looked ‘sharp in training’.

It’s Allan’s first proper pre-season for several years and he definitely seems to be feeling the benefits of it.

Allan was a positive influence in the heart of Arbroath’s midfield in the opening period against Dundee.

He made a solid touchline tackle on Josh Mulligan and an inch-perfect 40-yard lobbed pass for Leighton McIntosh.

“Scott was outstanding,” added Campbell. “He played three passes in the first half that only Scott Allan could do.

“I’ve got to decide now whether or not he does it for us every week or not.”

