Fife sex attacker spared jail for molesting teen while he slept in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife sex attacker spared jail for molesting teen while he slept in Kinross-shire

Lucas Cole, who was prosecuted under their old name Oliver Bond, was blasted by a sheriff for not appearing to take responsibility for his crimes.

By Jamie Buchan
Oliver Bond, also known as Lucas Cole, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Oliver Bond, also known as Lucas Cole, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A convicted sex offender who molested a teenage boy while he slept at a house in Kinross-shire has been spared jail.

Lucas Cole, who was prosecuted under the name Oliver Bond, went on to sexually assault the same “vulnerable” victim twice over the next four years.

The 32-year-old had denied indecently and sexually assaulting his victim, claiming they were “friends with benefits” and the acts were consensual.

But last month a jury at Perth Sheriff Court found Cole guilty of all three assaults.

Three years ago, Cole – who is non-binary and referred to as they/them – was convicted of sexually assaulting a transgender woman at a flat in Perth.

The same woman gave evidence at last month’s trial to help corroborate testimony from Cole’s male victim.

Comply or go to jail

Cole, from Cardenden, returned to the dock for sentencing this week.

Sheriff David Hall said they did not appear to accept any responsibility for their actions “at all”.

Lucas Cole, AKA Oliver Bond, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

He told the accused: “It seems to me that you just don’t get the seriousness of this matter.

“I acknowledge the age of these offence and that you have subsequently carried out a community payback order in relation to the high court matter – and these offences pre-date that matter.

“With some hesitation, I am going to allow you to remain at liberty.”

Cole was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

They will also be electronically tagged as part of a six-month restriction of liberty curfew.

Cole of Kirkburn Drive, will stay on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Sheriff Hall added: “Unless there’s any misunderstanding, the order has been imposed as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence. If you don’t do it, you go to prison.”

Victim was unable to give consent

David Holmes, defending, told the court that Cole and his victim had been “in a relationship for some time”.

He said: “Because of the restriction on the questions that can be asked in such cases, the ladies and gentlemen of the jury simply were not aware of that.”

The court heard how at some point in 2010, when he was 15 or 16, the man was indecently attacked by Cole while he slept at a property in Milnathort.

Perth Sheriff Court

Jurors heard the teenager woke up with Cole’s penis in his mouth.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said the victim had been asleep and was incapable of giving or withholding consent.

She said Cole later forced themselves on the same person in a “strikingly similar” way.

Attack in Perth

When they appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2019, Cole was handed 200 hours of unpaid work following his conviction for sexually assaulting a transgender woman at his then home in Princes Street, Perth.

The woman told jurors they had drank alcohol and watched The Big Bang Theory together.

She then went to Cole’s bedroom and fell asleep.

Later, she woke to find Cole touching her penis under his clothing.

Ms Apostalova said: “She was not able to give full consent to what was happening to her body.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Richard Kennedy injured a child and abused a woman.
Man who fractured tot's bones playing 'airplanes' banned from Kirriemuir for seven years
Kevin Bell said he immediately deleted the child abuse videos.
Kirkcaldy pervert found guilty of keeping child abuse videos on home computer
Courier - News - Jamie Buchan - Accused Steven Rose at Court - CR0039679 - Perth - Picture Shows: Steven Rose (43) emerging from Perth Sheriff court with a female (check if named with Jamie Buchan) - Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Jail for controlling Perthshire techno DJ who left ex-partner living in fear
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic
William Abbott appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested 'for…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Rapist Picture shows; Logan Doig. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter/Police Scotland Date; 11/07/2023
Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dealer cannot be linked to two drugs deaths in Fife, court told
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer
Courier News - Perth - Hannah Ballantyne story - CR0032858 - Photos of the Alyth hotel, and owner, they have had to shut everything due to Covid. Picture Shows; Stewart McTaggart, owner, Alyth Hotel, Commercial Street, Alyth, 21st December 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Pair face jail for Dundee knife attack