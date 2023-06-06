Courts Fife sex attacker molested teenage boy while he slept at house in Kinross-shire Lucas Cole, who was prosecuted under their old name Oliver Bond, went on to sexually assault the same man twice over the next four years. By Jamie Buchan June 6 2023, 6.00am Share Fife sex attacker molested teenage boy while he slept at house in Kinross-shire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4446268/sex-attack-teenager-cole/ Copy Link Oliver Bond, also known as Lucas Cole, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]