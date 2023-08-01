‘Smirking’ Perthshire triple rape fiend who accused victims of ‘conspiracy’ is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Smirking’ Perthshire triple rape fiend who accused victims of ‘conspiracy’ is jailed

Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, has been imprisoned for eight years.

By David Meikle
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling last month.
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling last month.

A triple rapist farm worker from Perthshire has been jailed for eight years.

During his trial, a court heard how Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, “got a thrill” out of his terrified victims’ pain .

One was repeatedly raped by him for more than two years at properties in Crieff.

She told a jury: “The word ‘no’ was like a go-harder button for Ruaraidh McCartney.”

The woman said McCartney “got a thrill out of seeing her in pain” and had also kicked, headbutted, part-strangled and beaten her.

His second victim told how they had begun having consensual sex when she became uncomfortable and asked him to stop.

She tried to leave the room but he grabbed her, pushed her down and continued, smirking when she began to cry.

Arrested for post-clubbing rape

The sadistic fiend was arrested after he forced himself on a third woman after they had gone clubbing.

He seized her hair, throat and arms and laughed when she told him he was being too rough and cried, begged him to stop and struggled to breathe.

She pulled on pyjamas, grabbed her phone, ran from the house and phoned the police.

Officers found her sitting on the pavement near her home, crying and “rocking” and initially so distressed she was unable to speak.

McCartney, of Crieff, was unanimously convicted by a jury of repeatedly raping one woman and raping the other two between 2011 and 2021.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Lanark by judge Lord Summers and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Conspiracy theorist

Tony Graham KC, defending, said McCartney, who is being held in HMP Low Moss and appeared via videolink, still denies his crimes.

Referring to prepared background reports, he told the judge: “You heard him giving evidence in the course of the trial and there is little I can say in mitigation regarding the convictions themselves, given they have been denied by Mr McCartney.

“Throughout this risk assessment there is continued reference to a lack of remorse and victim empathy and he believes he is the victim of a conspiracy.

“While incarcerated he will have the opportunity to reflect on the nature of the crimes he has been convicted of and the lifestyle he was previously leading.”

Violent and distressing actions

Jailing McCartney,  Lord Summers said: “You were convicted by a jury of three rapes with the first taking place when you were in your teens, the second when you were 23 and the third when you were 27.

“I consider the third rape to be the most serious – it was violent in nature and it was very clear she was distressed and badly affected by your conduct.

“It was her complaint which led to the emergence of the other matters.”

The judge rejected a bid to impose non-harassment orders on McCartney, telling him he will be in prison for a “substantial” period of time and not be in “a position to harass anyone” while behind bars.

