Perth man jailed for eight years for rape and child sexual assault

A sex attacker from Perth has been jailed for eight years.

David McLean, 36, preyed on a young girl at a house in the city, when she just 15, some time between January 2017 and January 2018.

McLean raped another girl in Perth after starting to sexually abuse her when she was just 12 in August 2015.

He continued to assault her until March 2019.

McLean denied any wrongdoing during his three-day trial earlier this year at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Both his victims gave evidence against him and jurors returned guilty verdicts on a total of five charges.

Judge Lord Braid told McLean on Friday: “A significant custodial sentence is the only disposal open to the court.”

Lord Braid said the offences were of “considerable gravity”.

He told him: “You were unanimously convicted by the jury of five charges involving the sexual abuse of children.”

Trial

During proceedings, the jury heard evidence about how McLean targeted his first victim in August 2015 and spent the next four years subjecting her to repeated sexual assaults, which included a rape at a location in his hometown.

Giving evidence, one of the young women said: “His hands were wet and cold.”

She said she felt intimidated by “aggressive” McLean and added: “I was scared that something would happen if I spoke about it.

“I felt sick and I felt anxious.”

The young woman told jurors that she did not speak to anybody following the attack.

She told the court: “I was scared that nobody would believe me. It retraumatized me.”

Defence solicitor advocate Cameron Tait said McLean was convicted of extremely serious sexual offending but continued to deny his guilt.

He said he retained the support of family members and had a good work record and intended to get back into employment as quickly as possible on his release.

