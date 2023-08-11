Patient treated after three-car crash on A9 near Blair Atholl

Emergency services have responded to a three-vehicle crash near Blair Atholl.

Police were called to the incident on the A9 shortly after 7am on Friday morning.

Two ambulances were also sent out to the incident near the Perthshire village, with one patient being treated at the scene.

Police inquiries ‘ongoing’ after A9 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20am on Friday, 11 August, police were called to a report of a road crash involving three vehicles on the A9 near to Blair Atholl.

“Officers attended and the vehicles will be recovered.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 07.44hrs this morning to attend a road traffic collision on the A9 at Blair Atholl.

“We dispatched two ambulances, and one patient was treated at the scene.”