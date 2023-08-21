Fife man ‘groaned’ as he squeezed woman’s bottom in sexual assault at bus depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man ‘groaned’ as he squeezed woman’s bottom in sexual assault at bus depot

Stephen Lyon said his actions were a joke but pled guilty to sexual assault.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stephen Lyon.
Stephen Lyon.

A man has pled guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at a bus depot in Dunfermline by squeezing her bottom.

Stephen Lyon, 55, admitted seizing and squeezing his victim’s backside at the Stagecoach Depot, St Leonards, on July 22 this year.

A sheriff placed him on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of sentencing next month.

The court heard Lyon was convicted for a “serious crime” when he was a teenager, the details of which were not disclosed.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday to admit the most recent offence.

Accused thought grope was ‘a laugh’

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court Lyon had hugged the woman, who can not be identified for legal reasons, then “placed his hand on her buttock and groped her.

She said: “He was heard to make a groaning noise”.

The woman was upset and police were later called.

The fiscal said, at the time, Lyon suggested he had tapped her bottom “as a laugh” and that it was “all meant as a joke and was not sexual”.

Dunfermline Stagecoach depot at St Leonard's
The Dunfermline Stagecoach depot at St Leonard’s. Image: Google.

Defence lawyer Jaclyn Robertson said: “He does have a serious conviction on his record but there has been nothing since.

“The matter on record was when he was 17 years of age.”

The solicitor said Lyon, of Dalbeath Gardens, Hill of Beath, had written a letter of apology to the woman.

She said her client had his employment terminated as a result of his actions but has since successfully interviewed for a sales assistant job at a local garage.

‘Relevant’ past conviction

Sheriff Robert More told Lyon his previous conviction, “though a long time ago – and you might have been a different person altogether – does have some relevance given the nature of the charge to which you pleaded guilty”.

Sheriff More adjourned sentencing until September 20 to obtain background reports.

Lyon was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime and his bail was continued.

