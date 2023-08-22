Wannabe model jailed for frenzied attack that left Perth woman with shattered spine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wannabe model jailed for frenzied attack that left Perth woman with shattered spine

Margaret Williamson turned on her old friend Rhiannon McKay forcing her to escape through her first floor window.

By Jamie Buchan
Margaret Williamson stood trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
A one-time wannabe model has been jailed for a frenzied attack on a woman who shattered her spine after escaping through a first floor window.

Margaret Williamson inexplicably turned on her friend Rhiannon McKay at her home in Perth’s Cromlix Road.

Williamson kicked and punched her as she lay on the floor, then drew blood by biting down on her nose.

Ms McKay was so terrified she threw herself out of her living room window, landing on the ground some 15ft below and fracturing her spine and pubic bone.

Williamson had denied the assault when she went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, claiming she was acting in self defence.

But jurors rejected her version of events and took just under three hours to find her guilty of assaulting Ms McKay on March 6 2021, causing her to escape through a window to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Margaret Williamson
Returning to court for sentencing, Williamson’s solicitor John McLaughlin urged Sheriff William Wood to consider alternatives to jail.

He said his client was turning her life around and expected to land a job as a cleaner for a hotel chain.

Horrors in her mind

The sheriff told Williamson: “It seems that you have had a very troubled upbringing and you don’t have your own problems to seek.

“I also take into account that you have not come to the attention of the police since this incident in March 2021.

“However, set against that is the fact you have two previous convictions for violence and the nature of this charge is of some significance.”

Cromlix Road, Perth.
Rhiannon McKay fell from a first floor window on Cromlix Road

Sheriff Wood added: “You have shown no acceptance or responsibility, you have shown no remorse.

“It can’t be denied that this was a vicious and sustained assault involving punching, kicking and biting, and it caused Ms McKay such terror that she felt obliged to jump from a window in order to escape.

“You can only imagine the horrors that were going through her mind of what she thought might happen to her if she had remained in the room.

“I’m afraid to say, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Williamson, of Cromlix Road, was jailed for 20 months.

Screamed for help

Mr McLaughlin said she continued to maintain her denial of the attack but had accepted the jury’s verdict.

“She seems to be now living a law abiding and pro-social life,” he said.

The trial heard how Williamson and Ms McKay – who had known each other for years – were drinking at McKay’s one-bedroom flat with another man, Craig Nixon.

Giving evidence via video, Ms McKay said she could not remember how events unfolded but recalled being assaulted by her former friend.

“She was hitting me. There was kicking and punching – kicking me to the head.

“She bit my nose. There was blood inside my mouth.

Cromlix Road, Perth

“I just remember being terrified, that’s all I can remember feeling.”

She added: “All I can remember is opening the window and screaming for help.

“After that, I can’t remember anything until I woke up in hospital six hours later.”

Model aspirations

Williamson tried to convince jurors that Ms McKay assaulted her after getting upset that a cup with sentimental value had been knocked over.

She said that her victim was uninjured but the court heard evidence from a passing motorist who saw Ms McKay tumbling from the window with her face soaked with blood.

In a 2017 interview with The Courier, Williamson told of her aspirations to be a model and her admiration for singer Katy Perry’s “amazing outfits”.

