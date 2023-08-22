Dundee labourer jailed for raping woman in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee labourer jailed for raping woman in city

Sean Mitchell was found guilty of raping and abusing the woman.

By Vic Rodrick
Sean Mitchell.
Sean Mitchell was jailed for 78 months.

A Dundee rapist has been jailed for six and a half years.

Labourer Sean Mitchell, 23, attacked a woman at an address in the city in August 2021.

Mitchell subjected the woman to emotional abuse for nearly two months in the run up to the rape by shouting and swearing at her and calling her derogatory names.

He threatened to leave her, said he would kill himself and used her credit account to buy things for himself without repaying her.

His course of abusive behaviour also included pushing her against a wall to her injury, controlling her movements and taking video of her when she was upset.

He forced her to perform a sex act on him and continued to have sex with her after she told him to stop, placing his hand around her neck to prevent her from moving.

Mitchell, of Dundee, spent the trial proceedings denying any wrongdoing but a jury at Edinburgh High Court returned unanimous verdicts finding him guilty of abuse and rape charges.

Medium risk of re-offending

The jury heard evidence from the complainer, who confided in a friend following the attack and became “distressed” when recalling what had happened to her.

This prompted her to contact the police.

Jonny Campbell, defending, told a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Livingston Mitchell continues to maintain his innocence.

He said the accused, who lived alone, had experienced difficulties in childhood as a result of witnessing domestic violence.

“Mr Mitchell had a limited experience of intimate relationships.

“The longest he had was one which he entered into after these offences.

“The criminal justice social work report places him at medium risk of reoffending and moderate risk of sexual offending.

“The victim impact statement is powerful and persuasive but in selecting the starting point for any sentence the court should attach weight to his age at the time of the offences and his relative lack of maturity.”

Register and ban

Jailing Mitchell, Judge Susan Craig said: “You were in an intimate relationship with your victim and that person was young and particularly vulnerable, given her background.

“Your behaviour started almost immediately and only stopped when your victim was able to throw you out.

“She describes your offending as having a profound physical and psychological impact on her but there’s an element of you blaming your victim for her behaviour.”

She backdated the prison sentence to July 25, when Mitchell was remanded in custody and told him he would be monitored in the community when he was released on licence.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and banned from working with vulnerable groups.

