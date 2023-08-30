Armed police rushed to Kirkcaldy hotel after paranoid and sleep-deprived knifeman locked himself in cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Armed police rushed to Kirkcaldy hotel after paranoid and sleep-deprived knifeman locked himself in cupboard

A member of staff at the Beveridge Park Hotel held the door closed on businessman Kenneth Morris until firearms officers arrived on scene.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kenneth Morris.
Kenneth Morris.

A businessman sparked a standoff at a Kirkcaldy hotel after walking in with knives and shutting himself in a cupboard.

Police negotiated for several hours before Morris agreed to come out of the cupboard.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Morris was sleep-deprived and drunk at the time of the incident.

Firearms officers called

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court he had pushed past the hotel’s night porter shortly after 11pm, while carrying two knives.

“In the hotel the accused entered a small cupboard and shut the door behind him.

“(The porter) called police and held the door to the cupboard closed to prevent the accused leaving and prevent public danger.

Kenneth Morris.
Kenneth Morris locked himself in a cupboard in the hotel.

“Police declared the incident to be a firearms incident and officers arrived around seven minutes after receiving the call.

“Officers were able to engage the accused in conversation, which lasted a number of hours.”

Morris eventually surrendered to the firearms team at around 1am.

A search of the cupboard found two kitchen knives with six-inch blades.

Sleep-deprived and paranoid

Morris, 58, of Ostlere Road, Kirkcaldy, admitted possessing the knife in the hotel on July 31 last year.

A not guilty plea was accepted to the charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Monday
Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Branding it a “bizarre incident”, solicitor Kerr Sneddon said his client had indulged in alcohol and other substances which led to paranoia.

“He doesn’t have a connection to the hotel other than he lives nearby.

“He acted this way after a period of alcohol intoxication – and possibly something else – and a period of no sleep, resulting in what is described as paranoia.

“What he wanted to do in this mindset was to protect himself by locking himself in the cupboard.

“He’s ashamed of himself and embarrassed.”

‘Scope for disaster was strong’

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said the incident could have escalated had a Good Samaritan not “tackled” Morris.

“I’m not surprised the police treated this as seriously as they did.

“He behaved in an aggressive manner and one dreads to think what would have happened if some Good Samaritan had thought to tackle him rather than him shuttling himself in a cupboard.

“The scope for disaster was strong.

“This is a very concerning incident.”

He placed Morris in a bond of caution – a good behaviour bond – requiring him to hand over £10,000 to the court with a condition that he stays out of trouble for a year.

If he fails to comply, he will forfeit the cash.

