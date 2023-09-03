Montrose FC Fairy liquid raider cleans up for sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose FC Fairy liquid raider cleans up for sentencing

Brian Stewart broke into Links Park and stole washing-up liquid, juice and cash.

By Ross Gardiner
Links Park raider Brian Stewart avoided prison when he appeared last week at Forfar Sheriff Court.
A bungling football stadium raider has been placed under supervision after police found the Fairy liquid bottles he stole on his windowsill.

Bottlecaps from Brian Stewart’s pilfered Schweppes orange juice were also found by police.

The 38-year-old caused around £1,000 of damage during his bungled break-in.

He was caught the same January weekend he broke into Montrose FC’s Links Park stadium.

‘Unpopular’ criminal

Stewart returned to the dock after a 12-week high tariff structured deferred sentence had finished.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey noted Stewart is on a bail curfew for another matter, which has been continued.

He said: “It’s good to have a housebreaker at his own home rather than other people’s.

“Breaking into the local football club will not make him popular, I suppose.”

Stewart stole the club’s stock of Fairy Liquid. Image: Shutterstock.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s still attending all his appointments.

“Effectively the court’s given him an opportunity. He seems to have taken that.

“That engagement can be continued now with a community payback order, having earned the trust of the social work department.”

The sheriff imposed supervision with a drug treatment conduct requirement as a direct alternative to custody.

The order will be reviewed on October 26.

Stole juice, washing-up liquid and cash

Stewart’s raid took place between 10pm on January 19 and 7.15am on January 20.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib previously told Forfar Sheriff Court his break-in was uncovered by the club’s groundsman, who arrived at 7.45am on the Friday morning.

He observed evidence of tampering with the serving window.

Inside the stadium, he saw footprints on the boot room door, accessed from the player’s tunnel.

Mr Craib said it appeared as though Stewart had tried to “jimmy the lock.”

Links Park, Montrose
Stewart broke into Links Park in an overnight raid. Image: SNS

After checks were carried out, several items were reported as missing.

A case of 24 Schweppes orange mixers was taken, along with a case of Fairy liquid.

Open bottles of pink gin and Jack Daniels, as well as the optics they were fitted in, were gone.

A cash box containing five pounds in change was gone, along with 12 envelopes containing £10 each and a green bucket on wheels.

Stewart, of Easterbank in Forfar, also managed to get his hands on the key to the club store but this was recovered on a hand sanitiser dispenser outside.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained when police arrested Stewart, they found Schweppes bottlecaps outside and saw Fairy bottles on his windowsill.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

