First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin

The four-bedroom property even comes with its own bird hide.

By Andrew Robson
Rossmere Lodge with views across the Montrose Basin
Rossmere Lodge looks across Montrose Basin. Image: Savills

A house with stunning views over Montrose Basin has gone up for sale for the first time.

Rossmere Lodge gives prospective buyers the chance to live in one of Angus’s most scenic locations.

The home, on the southern edge of Montrose Basin, even has its own bird hide to make the most of the surrounding wildlife.

The four-bedroom property – on sale for offers over £425,000 – also comes with two acres of land.

The house was built 30 years ago but this is the first time it has come to market.

Rossmere Lodge near Montrose.
Rossmere Lodge near Montrose. Image: Savills
The angus home comes with nearly two acres.
The home was built 30 years ago. Image: Savills
The angus house on the market for nearly half a million pounds
The property sits in an enviable position overlooking Montrose Basin. Image: Savills

The ground floor has a large sitting room and dining room, both featuring French doors out to the garden.

The kitchen is well-equipped and features a gas hob and tiled splashback.

Downstairs is completed with a toilet, utility room and access to the garage, which has a sauna cubicle.

The sitting room leads out to the well-kept garden at the Angus home
The sitting room leads out to the spacious garden. Image: Savills
The dining room also features French doors at the Montrose home
The dining room also features French doors. Image: Savills
The kitchen at the Montrose house
The kitchen with wooden fittings. Image: Savills

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a balcony – making the most of the property’s unique location – and its own private shower room.

Three of the four bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes.

Also on the first floor is a storage cupboard and a spacious family bathroom.

The principle bedroom at Rossmere Lodge.
The main bedroom at Rossmere Lodge takes advantage of the amazing outlook. Image: Savills
The en-suite shower room at the Angus home
The en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
A bedroom at the angus property with fabulous views
The property has four upstairs bedrooms. Image: Savills
Upstairs bedroom at the Montrose home
A bright, smaller bedroom at Rossmere Lodge. Image: Savills
Upstairs there is a spacious family bathroom
Upstairs there is a spacious family bathroom. Image: Savills

The private bird hide in the garden gives the occupiers the chance to watch over the tens of thousands of migratory birds that call Montrose Basin home in the autumn and winter.

This includes pink-footed geese, wigeon and a variety of other waterfowl and waders.

In the spring and summer, various birds breed in colonies in the basin, including sand martins, common terns and eider.

Private bird hide at angus property
The private bird hide. Image: Savills
The hide is perfect for taking in the stunning views at the Montrose house
The hide is perfect for taking in the extensive wildlife. Image: Savills
The angus property comes with just under two acres of land
The property comes with just under two acres of land. Image: Savills
View across Montrose Basin where you can watch spectacular sunsets
Views across Montrose Basin. Image: Savills
The gardens also look across the water to the Montrose Bridge
The gardens also look across the water to Montrose Bridge. Image: Savills
In the distance you can see the foothills of the Grampian Mountains at the Angus property with fabulous views
In the distance, you can see the foothills of the Grampian Mountains. Image: Savills
The Montrose Basin is a great spot to enjoy spectacular sunsets.
Montrose Basin is a great spot to enjoy spectacular sunsets. Image: Savills

The garden itself also has views across to Montrose Bridge and the Angus glens in the distance.

Rossmere Lodge is on the market with property agents Savills.

It is not the only home in Tayside and Fife with enviable views – a reasonably-priced property in Fife overlooks Pettycur Bay, while a family villa in Culross has views out over the Forth.

Conversation