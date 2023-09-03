First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin

A house with stunning views over Montrose Basin has gone up for sale for the first time.

Rossmere Lodge gives prospective buyers the chance to live in one of Angus’s most scenic locations.

The home, on the southern edge of Montrose Basin, even has its own bird hide to make the most of the surrounding wildlife.

The four-bedroom property – on sale for offers over £425,000 – also comes with two acres of land.

The house was built 30 years ago but this is the first time it has come to market.

The ground floor has a large sitting room and dining room, both featuring French doors out to the garden.

The kitchen is well-equipped and features a gas hob and tiled splashback.

Downstairs is completed with a toilet, utility room and access to the garage, which has a sauna cubicle.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a balcony – making the most of the property’s unique location – and its own private shower room.

Three of the four bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes.

Also on the first floor is a storage cupboard and a spacious family bathroom.

The private bird hide in the garden gives the occupiers the chance to watch over the tens of thousands of migratory birds that call Montrose Basin home in the autumn and winter.

This includes pink-footed geese, wigeon and a variety of other waterfowl and waders.

In the spring and summer, various birds breed in colonies in the basin, including sand martins, common terns and eider.

The garden itself also has views across to Montrose Bridge and the Angus glens in the distance.

Rossmere Lodge is on the market with property agents Savills.

It is not the only home in Tayside and Fife with enviable views – a reasonably-priced property in Fife overlooks Pettycur Bay, while a family villa in Culross has views out over the Forth.