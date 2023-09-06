Fife Argos worker arrested in shop for having vile abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife Argos worker arrested in shop for having vile abuse images

Michael Bowie had a Kik messenger account for sharing illegal material.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Michael Bowie will be sentenced later.
Michael Bowie will be sentenced later.

A Methil paedophile found with dozens of child abuse images told police he was “stupid” to have them on his phone.

Michael Bowie was later found to have shared the horrific images with other individuals.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the material showed girls as young as four being raped.

The 37-year-old was arrested at work in the Leven branch of Argos, the court was told.

‘I’m stupid’

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson said: “In January 2022 police received information that a Snapchat account had child abuse images on it.

“The mobile number linked (to the account) was that of the accused.

“They traced the accused at his place of work.

“They took possession of his mobile phone and later a search was carried out of his address.

“From within a bedside cabinet they recovered another mobile phone, with more child sexual abuse images recovered.”

Michael Bowie
Michael Bowie.

Mr Thomson said that on being confronted by officers, Bowie told them “I’m stupid for actually having them on my phone.”

Sent images from Kik account

Police found 46 images and 9 videos at category A – the worst kind – depicting girls between the ages of four and 11.

They found 46 images and four videos at category B and 33 category C images. Some were duplicates.

Many depicted adults engaged in sexual acts with, or alongside, the children.

Bowie’s Kik messenger account was discovered, with 194 active chats.

They had been used to distribute some of the indecent images, with 14 category A, 15 category B and six category C items sent.

Kik logo
Bowie’s Kik account had been used to share vile material. Image: Shutterstock.

Bowie, of Morar Street admitted downloading indecent images of children at an another address in the town between September 24 2020 and August 28 last year.

He further admitted distributing or showing the images from the same address between May 30 2021 and April 28 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Bowie was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Leigh Griffiths arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k
Martin Kyle at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee heroin peddler on curfew for dealing 'after being cuckooed'
Petrol thief Jennifer Jarrett at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids
Victoria Nixon at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Unpaid work for Dundee benefit cheat over student loan omission
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bloodied knifeman and house crash appeal
The proceeds of crime hearing against Natalie McGarry has concluded.
Shamed Fife-born politician Natalie McGarry to pay back just £66.36 after benefiting by £55,000
Lindsay directed operations from behind bars at Castle Huntly, near Dundee.
Dundee dealer directed 'street Valium' supply from behind bars
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Banned St Andrews Tesco shopper hit shop worker and assaulted four police during four-hour…
William Adamson.
Thief left skin and clothing melted on to Fife school wiring in bungled live…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Racially abused Tesco guard