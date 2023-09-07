Thursday court round-up — Forgiveness surprise and £5 pub scuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Forgiveness surprise and £5 pub scuffle

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A sheriff told a domestic abuser she is amazed by the number of women willing to forgive violent partners.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Barry McQuaid forced his girlfriend to flee her home after lobbing a remote control through her TV.

The 36-year-old later clashed with police outside on Rannoch Road.

McQuaid returned to the dock having previously pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 8 this year.

He further admitted making racist threats to one police officer and attempting to bite another.

Barry McQuaid
Barry McQuaid.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court McQuaid’s partner had requested a non-harassment order.

But solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said that was at odds with what she had been told.

“She is sitting here in court, shaking her head – I’m not sure where that information came from.

“She does not seek the protection of the court.”

Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane told McQuaid: “It never ceases to amaze me, wherever I go, how forgiving women are.

“This was such a serious incident that police had to be called.

“And yet women all over the country forgive men like you, even though you behaved in an atrocious way.”

She declined to impose a non-harassment order, but ordered McQuaid to stay home as part of a three-month restriction of liberty curfew.

Child molester

Army veteran John Tervet, 58, was found guilty after trial of plying a 12-year-old girl with cigarettes and alcohol and repeatedly molesting her at remote locations around Kirriemuir. The horrific abuse continued for five months. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting an adult woman two years earlier.

John Tervet
John Tervet.

£5 pub scuffle

Dundee woman Charlize McDonald was admonished after admitting assaulting another woman outside the Kinloch Arms, Carnoustie and directing a homophobic remark at her on September 22 in 2021.

McDonald had confronted the woman outside the pub and told her: “Don’t touch my mum.”

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “A small scuffle ensued and the complainer was hit to the head by Charlize McDonald.”

Back inside the pub, McDonald called the woman “a f***ing d*ke.”

At Forfar Sheriff Court, the 24-year-old of Bonnethill Place in Dundee, admitted carrying out an assault aggravated by sexual orientation and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.”

Defence solicitor Nick Whelan said the complainer had pinched a £5 note from McDonald’s mother as she was paying for drinks at the bar.

McDonald appeared in the dock with her mother, who was acquitted.

Sheriff Edward Gilroy said: “On one view, these are still serious offences.

“Against that, is an unusual set of circumstances.”

Blow fund me

A drug dealer caught with a £16,000 haul of cocaine was going to try to sell it to raise funds to pay for his mother’s funeral. Liam Forbes, 28, who turned up to court wearing a hoodie with photographs of his late mother on it, has a previous conviction for being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was warned to prepare for prison.

Liam Forbes
Liam Forbes with the hoodie paying tribute to his late mother.

Every picture is a victim

A Perthshire joiner was caught with a hidden stash of obscene child abuse images following an anonymous tip-off.

Police raided Christopher Blair’s home in Errol and found dozens of illicit files on his iPhone and iPad, including some featuring children as young as two.

More than half were described by prosecutors as being at the most obscene level.

At Perth Sheriff Court, the 31-year-old admitted possessing and taking or permitting indecent photos of children between January 23 2017 and November 24 2021.

Sheriff William Wood told Blair: “I think you understand you have put yourself in a grave situation – one where you might reasonably expect to get a custodial sentence.

“This is not a victimless crime – each image you looked at will have caused great distress to the child involved.

“It will affect how they grow and develop and will cause them great anxiety.”

He added: “You have shown contrition and remorse and you have taken active steps to reduce this kind of behaviour.”

Blair, of Norlands, was placed on supervision for 24 months and ordered to carry out 160 hours unpaid work.

He will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

A series of conduct requirements means Blair cannot access parks and playgrounds without formal permission.

He will also have restriction placed on his mobile and computer use.

Rap star rapped

A Dundee rap star who drove home from court after being slapped with a year-long motoring ban has been fined. Christopher Sharp, alias skull mask-wearing rapper Sherps, was spotted by police getting into his car at the back of Perth Sheriff Court mere moments after he was disqualified for drug-driving.

Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps
Christopher Sharp – better known as Sherps – appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

