Perth groper, 61, must pay £300 compensation to 12-year-old sex attack victim

A 61-year-old man has admitted sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl as she walked down a Perth street with her grandfather.

Drunken David Duncan lunged at the 12-year-old and grabbed her breast.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he simply strolled off when he was challenged by the child’s grandad.

Police arrested Duncan outside the AK Bell Library.

He later confessed to officers and told them: “I hope she’s not too traumatised about it.”

Duncan, of Dalwhinnie, pled guilty to the sex attack at County Place on July 29 last year.

He was ordered to pay the youngster £300 compensation.

‘I’m sorry I touched her’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Duncan is a stranger to the child and her family.

“At about 2pm, the girl and her grandfather were walking along County Place,” she told the court.

“The accused was walking towards them.

“When he was about a metre away, the accused suddenly went in the direction of the child.

“He reached out his arm and grabbed her left breast.”

Ms Hendry said: “Upon seeing this, the grandfather challenged the accused about his actions.

“However, the accused began to walk away.”

Another witness overheard the exchange and called the police.

“The child, her grandfather and the witness followed the accused towards the AK Bell Library,” said the fiscal depute.

“Once at the library, the accused began to apologise.”

He said: “I didn’t mean to touch your daughter. I’m sorry I touched her.”

Police arrived at the library and found Duncan and several witnesses standing outside.

“The complainer was visibly upset and was being consoled by the grandfather,” said Ms Hendry.

When arrested, Duncan said: “It is something I shouldn’t have done.”

He added: “I’m an idiot.”

When interviewed at Dundee police HQ, Duncan said: “I did not mean to hurt that lassie.

“I hope she’s not too traumatised about it.

“I’m sorry for grabbing her breast.”

Compensation order

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Duncan realises he has a significant alcohol problem and he is taking steps to deal with that.

“There is really no explanation for this but he was extremely drunk at the time.

“He regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane placed Duncan on supervision for one year.

“In addition, I am going to order you to pay £300 in way of compensation to this young lady,” she added.

The pensioner was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for one year.

