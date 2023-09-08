Perth groper, 61, must pay £300 compensation to 12-year-old sex attack victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth groper, 61, must pay £300 compensation to 12-year-old sex attack victim

David Duncan confessed the sex assault to police and told them he hoped his pre-teen victim "wasn't too traumatised about it".

By Jamie Buchan
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A 61-year-old man has admitted sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl as she walked down a Perth street with her grandfather.

Drunken David Duncan lunged at the 12-year-old and grabbed her breast.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he simply strolled off when he was challenged by the child’s grandad.

Police arrested Duncan outside the AK Bell Library.

He later confessed to officers and told them: “I hope she’s not too traumatised about it.”

Duncan, of Dalwhinnie, pled guilty to the sex attack at County Place on July 29 last year.

He was ordered to pay the youngster £300 compensation.

‘I’m sorry I touched her’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Duncan is a stranger to the child and her family.

“At about 2pm, the girl and her grandfather were walking along County Place,” she told the court.

“The accused was walking towards them.

“When he was about a metre away, the accused suddenly went in the direction of the child.

“He reached out his arm and grabbed her left breast.”

David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Hendry said: “Upon seeing this, the grandfather challenged the accused about his actions.

“However, the accused began to walk away.”

Another witness overheard the exchange and called the police.

“The child, her grandfather and the witness followed the accused towards the AK Bell Library,” said the fiscal depute.

“Once at the library, the accused began to apologise.”

He said: “I didn’t mean to touch your daughter. I’m sorry I touched her.”

The assault happened near the historic AK Bell Library, Perth.

Police arrived at the library and found Duncan and several witnesses standing outside.

“The complainer was visibly upset and was being consoled by the grandfather,” said Ms Hendry.

When arrested, Duncan said: “It is something I shouldn’t have done.”

He added: “I’m an idiot.”

When interviewed at Dundee police HQ, Duncan said: “I did not mean to hurt that lassie.

“I hope she’s not too traumatised about it.

“I’m sorry for grabbing her breast.”

Compensation order

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Duncan realises he has a significant alcohol problem and he is taking steps to deal with that.

“There is really no explanation for this but he was extremely drunk at the time.

“He regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane placed Duncan on supervision for one year.

“In addition, I am going to order you to pay £300 in way of compensation to this young lady,” she added.

The pensioner was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for one year.

David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
David Duncan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
