Council investigating ‘alleged illegal hairdresser’ at Perth home

A report to Perth and Kinross Council triggered the probe.

By Kieran Webster
Strathearn Place, Perth
The council is investigating an 'alleged illegal hairdresser' in Strathearn Place, Perth. Image: Google street View.

The council has begun an investigation into an alleged illegal hairdresser operating from a Perth home.

The alleged business, in Strathearn Place, could be forced to close if found to have committed any wrongdoing.

A report to the council triggered the probe.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are investigating a report made to the council regarding an alleged unauthorised business in Strathearn Place.

“As a planning authority, we are required to investigate any complaints/reports of this nature made to the council, in line with the council’s planning enforcement charter.”

What are the rules?

A number of at-home businesses, including hairdressers, require permission from the council before setting up.

Hairdressing is unregulated in the UK. Image: Shutterstock/wideonet

They may also need to pay business rates on the section of the property from where they run the business. This is dependent on whether the local value assessor can provide a value to the section of the property.

Currently, the hairdressing industry in the UK is unregulated, so there is no requirement for hairdressers or barbers to hold specific qualifications.

However, businesses still have to adhere to health and safety regulations.

Recently, the council also began investigations into an alleged illegal car wash in the North Muirton area of the Fair City.

The owner of the alleged illegal hairdressing business in Strathearn Place has been contacted for comment.

