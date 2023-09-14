Fife man’s abuse stash found after sex chat with ’13-year-old girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man’s abuse stash found after sex chat with ’13-year-old girl’

Matthew Grigg was caught after engaging with a decoy online.

By Jamie McKenzie
Matthew Grigg will be sentenced later.
Matthew Grigg will be sentenced later.

A 30-year-old Fife man sent a barrage of sexually explicit messages to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

But Matthew Grigg was actually communicating online with an adult paedophile hunter.

Police later arrested him at his home and seized computers containing more than 320 child abuse images and 47 videos.

Grigg, of Durie Park, Burntisland, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to his crimes.

Tattoo chat turned sexual

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court screenshots of conversations between the decoy child and Grigg were passed to a member of Forbidden Scotland, a vigilante group which targets sexual predators.

Ms Barclay said Grigg engaged the decoy in a chat on an unknown platform and they told him they were 13 years old.

The fiscal said the chat began about various general subjects, including summer holidays and tattoos.

Matthew Grigg
Matthew Grigg at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ms Barclay said during the conversation about tattoos, Grigg said: “Tattoos are like sex, your first time hurts like f*** then you get addicted to wanting more, haha”.

The chat later moved to WhatsApp and Grigg began messaging the decoy with explicit sexual details and asked for a “picture of your privates”.

Numerous other explicit messages were received by the decoy from Grigg’s mobile number.

Vigilantes and police arrived

The court heard a witness from the vigilante group later went Grigg’s home and confirmed he lived there.

Police attended a short time later and arrested Grigg.

He admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a person he believed to be 13-year-old child by asking her sexual questions and making sexual remarks, between July 6 and 12 last year.

Court papers state he did this intentionally and for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or humiliating, distressing or alarming the person he believed to be child.

Grigg also admitted possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between March 19 2019 and August 17 2022, at an address in Lochgelly.

Ms Barclay told the court various computers were examined for child sexual abuse material.

A total of 321 images and 47 videos were found on two of the devices. Of those, 27 images and 24 videos were classed as category A – the most graphic kind.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing until October 23 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

Grigg was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Family matters and prison death FAI
Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told
Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
To go with story by Alan Richardson. David McArthur, serious assault Picture shows; David McArthur, serious assault. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 13/09/2023
Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force
Jason Ward's 'path of destruction' in Fife was caught on video.
VIDEO: Watch as 'airborne' cocaine driver's car ploughs through Fife gardens - and squirrel…
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
The trial is examining the deaths of Harry and Shirley Taggerty as they walked along the A911 Leslie Road.
Glenrothes driver hit and killed walking couple after swerving across road, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis cash confiscation and soldier assault