Tayside Contracts accused of ‘dodging moral responsibilities’ over equal pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside Contracts accused of ‘dodging moral responsibilities’ over equal pay dispute

The GMB union has accused the organisation of 'hiding behind legal processes' to avoid potentially settling claims.

By Laura Devlin
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The organisation responsible for services including school catering and roads maintenance across Tayside has been accused of “dodging its moral responsibilities” amid an ongoing dispute over equal pay.

The GMB union has accused Tayside Contracts of “hiding behind legal processes” to avoid potentially settling with women who have lodged equal pay claims against them.

Union members hope to receive thousands of pounds in compensation for years of alleged lost earnings which they say stems an unsound pay agreement.

The pay structure, GMB argues, gave bonuses to workers in predominantly male roles such as plumbers and electricians while ignoring mainly female roles in care and educational support.

Action has also been launched against Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee in the same dispute.

Question over Tayside Contracts equal pay claims

Tayside Contracts was launched in 1996 as an arms-length external organisation for the councils in the region.

And GMB claims many low paid council workers, “predominantly women”, were subsequently transferred to this organisation from the local authorities.

However legal advice given to the union has suggested these women may not be able to mount equal pay claims because of the legal status of Tayside Contracts.

Tayside Contracts are responsible for services such as gritting and road maintenance. Image: DC Thomson.

This has led to accusations the organisation is hiding behind the legal process to “shed responsibility” for these workers.

Cara Stevenson, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “With hindsight it is easy to suspect one reason this organisation was set up all those years ago, was that equal pay claims were looming and the councils were attempting to shed responsibility for these workers.

“We are urging all of the councils and Tayside Contracts to stop hiding and do the right thing, to act with decency and fairness, and agree a settlement with every woman who worked for them and was treated unfairly for all those years.”

Equal pay claims lodged across U.K

Equal pay claims have dogged local authorities across the U.K in recent years.

Last week, Birmingham City Council announced they were effectively bankrupt after revealing it has to pay up to £760m to settle these cases.

And in 2022, Glasgow City Council agreed to pay £770m in settlements after facing a barrage of claims.

Tayside Contracts declined to comment.

More from Dundee

Roddy Traynor, pictured with his dad Kevin, was injured on Dryburgh Street,
Family demands action on e-scooters after child knocked down on Dundee street
Eljamel Leann Sutherland
I could die before seeing Eljamel justice, says Dundee victim of disgraced surgeon
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses
Kevin Frediani, Curator of Dundee Botanic Garden walks near the pond where rewilding is taking place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ditch the 'neat and tidy mindset' urges Dundee expert as 'messy' verges row rumbles…
Maryfield Tram Depot
New images revealed for Dundee Transport Museum's new home
Lord Robertson. Image: University of Dundee
Former Nato secretary general George Robertson named Dundee University chancellor
Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield, Dundee, where the inspection took place
Glass and large screw found in play areas during Dundee nursery inspection
Emmock Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Drivers to face weeks of roadworks on A90 roundabout in Dundee
Dundee dad Jay Cannell with son James outside Anfield in Liverpool
Dundee teenager finds dad dead in bathroom as family left 'devastated'
Ford Kiernan, right, at a songwriting camp in Spain run by Kyle Falconer, far left.
Still Game star joins Kyle Falconer at £2k Spanish songwriting camp

Conversation