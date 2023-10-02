Dundee boyfriend-from-hell terrorised partner for 15 months

A serial domestic abuser who dowsed a partner with bleach before threatening to set her ablaze has been placed under supervision.

Dylan Scott, who has convictions for abusing other former girlfriends, subjected the woman to a 15-month campaign of humiliating abuse.

Scott spat on her on Valentine’s Day after they went to the five-star Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow for a getaway.

She was called names and pelted with items including coins and a mobile phone and was punched, dragged and hit with a ladder.

Even after Scott was arrested and locked up, the 28-year-old bully continued to control the terrified woman from behind bars by trying to force her to withdraw her complaint.

He admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner between November 1 2021 and January 22 2023.

He was placed under social work supervision for two years and made subject to a non-harassment order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fled to Chinese takeaway during attack

The court was previously told the campaign of abuse took place at locations across the country, including a music festival in Manchester and on a ferry to Holland.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said: “On 14 February 2022 they travelled to Glasgow to stay at the Blythswood Hotel, where they went for a meal and drinks.

“The accused continued drinking and began to shout at her about other people.

“He was angry and smashed a TV in the room and spat on her.”

Several more incidents occurred over the following months, including Scott dragging her around by the hair, throwing her out of the house and threatening to firebomb her home.

“He threw coins at her, which hit her in the face and body.

“She ran into a Chinese takeaway, screaming for help.

“She was taken home by a delivery driver.”

Kicked out of ferry cabin

Mr Gordon told the court she was hospitalised during the campaign of abuse after Scott pinned her by the neck against a wall.

“He threw two cans of baked beans at her, covering her face and hair.”

She told a friend: “I can’t believe my lad’s just covered me in beans and thrown me out.”

The couple were on a ferry trip to Amsterdam when Scott called her “fat and disgusting” and threw her out of their cabin to force her to sleep outside.

Security were called in to protect the woman and she returned to Scotland on the first ferry back, while Scott flew home on his own.

He admitted throwing a carton of bleach over her, holding a lighter in his hand and threatening to set her alight, and tipping a carton of beans on her.

He admitted kicking a ladder which struck her on the body to her injury and bombarding her with messages from prison trying to persuade her to drop the charges.

Past domestic abuse crimes

Scott, 28, from Dundee, was jailed for 14 months in 2020 and made subject to a five year non-harassment order after he admitted abusing a different former girlfriend.

He raced across town to crash a party so he could tell her to change her clothes because he disliked the pictures she had posted on social media.

Scott, who has four other domestic convictions, punched and dragged her upstairs and put his hands round her throat and face to stop her as she walked to the police station to report him.

