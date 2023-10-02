Dundee child rapist gets extra jail time for weapon made with lollipop sticks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee child rapist gets extra jail time for weapon made with lollipop sticks

Bryan Wilson, who was caged in 2021 for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl, claimed the weapon was an innocent shelving unit.

By Jamie Buchan
Bryan Wilson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court under new name Bryan Coleman.
A Dundee child rapist has been handed extra jail time after being caught behind bars with a handcrafted weapon made with lollipop sticks.

Perth Prison guards discovered the illicit item – made of two wooden sticks and a piece of metal – while searching the cell of convicted sex offender Bryan Wilson.

He was also caught with two unauthorised SIM cards.

Wilson appeared via video link at HMP Perth under new name Bryan Coleman.

He admitted having the three illegal items on August 19 last year.

The court heard the sex criminal had been receiving calls and dishing out advice while in jail, as a volunteer for The Samaritans.

Hidden in kettle plug

Fiscal depute Sarah Wikinson told the court: “At about 10.10am, officers carried out a search of the accused’s cell.

“He was asked if he was holding any illicit items, to which he replied he was not.”

Wilson was checked over, then removed from his cell while the search continued.

“The accused provided information that there was a SIM card within the plug of the kettle,” the fiscal depute said.

HMP Perth.

“After removing the fuse cover of the plug, officers could see the SIM card concealed under the fuse.

“They then discovered a homemade weapon made of lolly sticks and a metal point, held together by tape, on a shelf beside the sink.

“A dark-coloured Nokia phone was also found, which had an illicit SIM card within.”

The prison has been plagued with SIM card crimes after mobile phones were distributed to all Scottish inmates during the first Covid lockdown.

To solve the problem, the Scottish Prison Service has announced plans to install landline-style phones in each cell.

Samaritans helper

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said his client’s earliest release date was 2028.

“He had been concerned about various family members and foolishly decided to use SIM cards to keep in touch with them,” he said.

“In regard with the other item discovered, while it could be used as a weapon, Mr Wilson was using it to put it into the wall to form a makeshift shelf.

“If someone tried to attack someone with two lollypop sticks and a bit of metal, it would likely have no impact whatsoever.”

Mr Somerville added: “He is progressing well within the jail.

“I understand he is a volunteer for the Samaritans.

“He can, while in the jail, receive calls from vulnerable people and assist them, as someone who knows where he went wrong.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Wilson: “These are serious matters.”

She imposed a consecutive sentence of four months imprisonment.

Despicable offences

Wilson appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2021 and admitted plying his teenage victim with vodka before raping her.

He further admitted a catalogue of rape and abuse involving a second woman, as well as a child cruelty charge.

Lady Poole told Wilson his offences were “despicable”.

She said: “It’s quite clear the instances of your offending had devastating and long-term consequences for both (rape victims).

“I consider you pose a risk of harm to the public when you are eventually released… in particular to females.”

Wilson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

