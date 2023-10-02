Dundee killer who tried to bankroll move from city with cannabis farm must behave for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee killer who tried to bankroll move from city with cannabis farm must behave for six months

Stephen Robbins said he was growing the plants to deal the drugs and get away from Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through cannabis farming.
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through cannabis farming.

A convicted killer who was caught tending a £20,000 cannabis farm to fund his way out of Dundee has been ordered to stay out of trouble for six months.

Sheriff George Way told Stephen Robbins he was taking the “unusual step” of deferring sentence until March for him to be of good behaviour.

Robbins told Dundee Sheriff Court he was trying to raise money to fund a move away from the vengeful associates of his victim.

Robbins, 37, admitted having cannabis with intent to supply it at City Road, Dundee, on May 31 2021.

He claimed he was being persecuted by people who knew DJ Ryan Barrie and felt he had to move away from the city for his own safety.

Ryan Barrie
Ryan Barrie.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison in January 2021 after he admitted killing Mr Barrie, 39, during a heated row.

Drugs raid

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told the court police raided his flat and found the cultivation.

“He admitted growing the cannabis to sell for £5,000 to fund a move to Nottingham for him and his father, who is now deceased.

“The cannabis was grown as a one-time operation, to sell to one person, to fund this move.

City Road drugs raid
Police raided Robbins’ City Road home. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

“In total, 63 plants were recovered. Around 35 were immature and had no intrinsic value.

“The remaining plants had a potential yield value of £21,000.”

‘Trauma’ after high court case

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, told the court his client had “experienced trauma” in the wake of his culpable homicide conviction.

“The intention of raising this money was partly to get away from those who knew the deceased person in that case as they had made life extremely uncomfortable for him.

“There is a fairly complicated picture here for the court to put it in context.

“The court could perhaps view it a little more leniently than usual.

“Drug misuse has sadly become a feature of his life as a mechanism for coping.

“He is seeking assistance to overcome these obstacles.”

Caused death of ‘noisy’ man in street

In December 2020, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Robbins fought Mr Barrie for making noise in the Benvie Gardens, Dundee.

He fell and struck his head on a wooden fence beam and died after being taken inside, where had fallen asleep before his breathing stopped.

Benvie Gardens death scene
The scene at Benvie Gardens, following the death of Mr Barrie.

Unemployed Robbins was initially charged with murder, but the Crown accepted his guilty plea to culpable homicide.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Drink-drivers kill people'
Humza Yousaf was the target of much of the abuse received at SNP offices in Dundee on the day. Image: PA.
Dundee racist called and visited SNP offices to rant 'this is a white country'…
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell terrorised partner for 15 months
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife man found not guilty after trial of 'life-endangering' assault on child
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver 16 times cocaine limit in fatal A9 crash is spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Benefits cheat claimed £40k over seven years while working at Beaverbrooks in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Shoogly peg and high street drugs
Montrose man in court accused of killing 'doting' dad