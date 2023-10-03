Perth driver had nearly-empty whisky bottle between thighs in city centre bridge crash

A motorist whose car ended up facing the wrong way on a Perth bridge was discovered with an almost empty bottle of whisky clamped between her thighs.

Nina Kaczynska, 29, had downed nearly all the Bell’s whisky from the half-bottle when her car was found pinned against railings on the bridge over the main railway line at 6.45am.

The driver’s side of the car was pinned shut against the railings so Kaczynska – who smelled strongly of alcohol – had to crawl out of the passenger’s side.

Kaczynska, from Perth, was arrested and taken to the city’s police headquarters but she refused to co-operate with requests to provide breath specimens for analysis.

Drinking admission

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told Perth Sheriff Court: “An off-duty police officer was on Longcauseway when she came across the accused’s vehicle facing her on the wrong side of the road.

“The front of the vehicle was damaged and she saw the accused sitting in the driver’s seat.

“She had a small glass bottle between her legs.

“On leaning into the vehicle, there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from within.

“The accused stated that she had been drinking.

“Another passer-by reported the incident as well and two further police officers arrived.

“She tried to get out but the driver’s side was jammed against a railing, so she crawled out the passenger side.

“She made various comments about having been drinking.

“There was a 35cl opened bottle of Bell’s whisky with approximately 5cl left in it. She was arrested.”

Kaczynska admitted failing to provide two specimens of breath after driving her Vauxhall Astra in Perth on 23 April this year.

She was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £640.

