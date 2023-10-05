Prison chiefs urged to tackle ‘cramped’ living conditions in HMP Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison chiefs urged to tackle ‘cramped’ living conditions in HMP Perth

An inspection found that double rooms in the jail's B Hall fell well below the standard prescribed by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

By Jamie Buchan
Prison chiefs have been told to urgently address an issue with cramped undersized cells in HMP Perth.

An inspection found that double rooms in older parts of the jail fell well below the standard prescribed by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT).

The prison, which dates back to the mid-19th Century, was given a pass by HM Chief Inspector of Scotland’s Prisons Wendy Sinclair-Gieben who said many things were done to a “high standard”.

She described her report as “sound and encouraging” with seven areas graded satisfactory and two as generally acceptable.

“The buildings were well maintained, but the fabric of the older buildings reflected their age and in some cases did not provide fit-for-purpose facilities,” she said.

‘Deep concerns’ about cell sizes

Ms Sinclair-Gieben visited the Edinburgh Road facility to announce her findings to staff and press on Wednesday morning.

The jail is currently just under capacity with a population of 647, below the 660 limit.

She said that small cells housing two prisoners in the older A and B Halls – Hall C was opened in 2008 – had “raised deep concerns.”

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben attended HMP Perth on Wednesday 4 October to deliver a presentation of the findings to Prison Governor Andrew Hodge and his staff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture states that a double cell should be 8m².

“This is the internationally recognised minimum standard to ensure that the conditions of detention themselves do not constitute a form of ill-treatment,” Ms Sinclair-Gieben said.

“By this standard, shared cells for example on B Hall were well below the minimum standard of space.”

Inspectors found that double cells were only 6.74m².

“This is an urgent issue that must be addressed despite the rise in population,” Ms Sinclair-Gieben said.

Contraband

Elsewhere, the inspection noted “an unusually high level of remand prisoners” – a rise of about 40% since the last review.

Frontline staff were lacking knowledge of the entitlements for foreign prisoners, despite the jail having a “enthusiastic” equality and diversity co-ordination team.

There was also a shortage of information available in different languages.

Inspectors praised a “proactive approach” taken by the governor and Health and Social Care Partnership to “robustly address” the continuing supply and demand of illicit substances.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said staff were working with Police Scotland to stop drones bringing contraband into the jail.

One of the cells that is causing concern. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Also, a recovery hub was described as a “welcome initiative” and there was praise for daily “Persons of Concern” meetings to manage vulnerable inmates.

The Scottish Prison Service has also been urged to re-open the library area, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

But the report heaped praise on the jail’s “enthusiastic and knowledgeable” librarian who has since been running a book delivery scheme.

‘High standard’

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: “Despite the issues mentioned, HMP Perth was an establishment that did many things to a high standard.

“Relationships throughout the prison were largely positive and respectful and contributed the sense of safety and good order that was evident during the inspection.”

Wendy Sinclair-Gieben with Prison Governor Andrew Hodge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A prison service spokesman added: “We welcome this report which praises the ‘strong management’ and ‘committed’ SPS and NHS staff working at HMP Perth.

“It is pleasing to see so many areas of good practice recognised, including efforts to tackle the harm of substance misuse and the ‘safe, accessible, and high quality treatment’ of those affected, as well as the recovery hub, employment initiatives, and pilots of officers leading groups of individuals in evening activities.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

