Prison chiefs urged to tackle ‘cramped’ living conditions in HMP Perth

Prison chiefs have been told to urgently address an issue with cramped undersized cells in HMP Perth.

An inspection found that double rooms in older parts of the jail fell well below the standard prescribed by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT).

The prison, which dates back to the mid-19th Century, was given a pass by HM Chief Inspector of Scotland’s Prisons Wendy Sinclair-Gieben who said many things were done to a “high standard”.

She described her report as “sound and encouraging” with seven areas graded satisfactory and two as generally acceptable.

“The buildings were well maintained, but the fabric of the older buildings reflected their age and in some cases did not provide fit-for-purpose facilities,” she said.

‘Deep concerns’ about cell sizes

Ms Sinclair-Gieben visited the Edinburgh Road facility to announce her findings to staff and press on Wednesday morning.

The jail is currently just under capacity with a population of 647, below the 660 limit.

She said that small cells housing two prisoners in the older A and B Halls – Hall C was opened in 2008 – had “raised deep concerns.”

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture states that a double cell should be 8m².

“This is the internationally recognised minimum standard to ensure that the conditions of detention themselves do not constitute a form of ill-treatment,” Ms Sinclair-Gieben said.

“By this standard, shared cells for example on B Hall were well below the minimum standard of space.”

Inspectors found that double cells were only 6.74m².

“This is an urgent issue that must be addressed despite the rise in population,” Ms Sinclair-Gieben said.

Contraband

Elsewhere, the inspection noted “an unusually high level of remand prisoners” – a rise of about 40% since the last review.

Frontline staff were lacking knowledge of the entitlements for foreign prisoners, despite the jail having a “enthusiastic” equality and diversity co-ordination team.

There was also a shortage of information available in different languages.

Inspectors praised a “proactive approach” taken by the governor and Health and Social Care Partnership to “robustly address” the continuing supply and demand of illicit substances.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said staff were working with Police Scotland to stop drones bringing contraband into the jail.

Also, a recovery hub was described as a “welcome initiative” and there was praise for daily “Persons of Concern” meetings to manage vulnerable inmates.

The Scottish Prison Service has also been urged to re-open the library area, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

But the report heaped praise on the jail’s “enthusiastic and knowledgeable” librarian who has since been running a book delivery scheme.

‘High standard’

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: “Despite the issues mentioned, HMP Perth was an establishment that did many things to a high standard.

“Relationships throughout the prison were largely positive and respectful and contributed the sense of safety and good order that was evident during the inspection.”

A prison service spokesman added: “We welcome this report which praises the ‘strong management’ and ‘committed’ SPS and NHS staff working at HMP Perth.

“It is pleasing to see so many areas of good practice recognised, including efforts to tackle the harm of substance misuse and the ‘safe, accessible, and high quality treatment’ of those affected, as well as the recovery hub, employment initiatives, and pilots of officers leading groups of individuals in evening activities.”

