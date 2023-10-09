‘I know the script’: Three-time Dundee dealer jailed over £4.3k cocaine recovery on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I know the script’: Three-time Dundee dealer jailed over £4.3k cocaine recovery on A90

Jordon Donnelly, who has been dealing since he was a teenager, was caught transporting the class A drug from Glasgow to Dundee.

By Jamie Buchan
Jordan Donnelly at an earlier court appearance.
Jordan Donnelly was caught transporting cocaine to Dundee.

A three-time dealer told police “I know the script,” after he was caught transporting thousands of pounds worth of cocaine from Glasgow to Dundee.

Joiner Jordan Donnelly was snared in a police sting on the A90 between Errol and Inchture earlier this summer.

Detectives had been given a tip-off about the car being used to ferry the drugs from city to city.

Donnelly appeared by video at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted his role in the illicit cocaine trade on July 8.

The new dad, from Dundee, was handed a “deterrent” prison sentence of 32 months and told his punishment would be not getting to see his baby son grow up.

Opportunities for ‘easy’ cash

Sheriff William Wood told Donnelly: “This is the third time you have been convicted of being convicted of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, albeit this time it’s cocaine rather than heroin.

“Accordingly, you need what it is called a deterrent sentence – one that is long enough that it is going to have some impact on your behaviour in the future.

“So when someone next offers you an opportunity to make some quick and seemingly easy cash, you will decline that opportunity for fear that you could miss your son grow up.

“That could be one of the biggest punishments imposed upon you.”

Donnelly was caught on the A90 near Inchture. Image: Google Street View.

The sheriff added: “This is a substantial quantity of cocaine with a significant potential value if broken down into dealer wraps.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Donnelly was told he would have been jailed for four years if not for his early plea.

Body search

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “On July 8, Police Scotland received confidential information that a black Volkswagen Golf was travelling to Dundee from Glasgow, carrying a quantity of controlled substances.

“At about 5.35pm, police stopped the vehicle on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

“The accused was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.”

The prosecutor said: “He was searched and a quantity of cash was seized from his waistband.

“The vehicle was then searched and recovered a bag of white powder.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

The package, later analysed as about £40 of cocaine, was stashed in a compartment near the headlights switch.

Later, Donnelly was searched again at Dundee Police HQ.

“Officers seized a further bag of white powder,” said Ms Farmer. “It contained 43.5g of cocaine, with a street value of between £2,500 and £4,350.”

A smaller parcel of the drug – between £40-£70 – was found inside his boxer shorts.

Donnelly told police: “I know the script.”

The court heard Donnelly had moved around the country and had worked as a joiner in Glasgow, before settling down with family in Dundee.

His lawyer told Sheriff Wood: “He appreciates that a custodial sentence will be imposed and I would ask the court to give him credit for his early plea.”

Donnelly began his criminal career as part of a gang called the Young Team, who delivered heroin on push bikes around Saracen, Glasgow.

The then-17-year-old was handed probation and community service for his role in the criminal enterprise.

