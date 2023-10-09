The biggest eyesores in Angus – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The biggest eyesores in Angus – and what’s planned for them

A closer look at some of the buildings across Angus that have fallen into disrepair.

By Andrew Robson
Flicks Nightclub is an Angus eyesore.
Flicks. Image: Google Street Images

Angus has a rich history and is most famously the birthplace of Scotland.

But many parts of the region have been left to decay in recent years, including several much-loved buildings.

From former nightlife hotspots and once-great golf resorts to abandoned hotels, we take a closer look at some of the biggest eyesores in Angus – and what the future holds for them.

Letham Grange, Arbroath

Letham Grange.
Letham Grange. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The estate, just north of Arbroath, once boasted a luxury hotel, two 18-hole courses, a curling rink and a function suite.

Often referred to as “Scotland’s Augusta”, the former showpiece golf resort closed its doors in 2011 – with members operating the two courses until 2019.

Plans were lodged for 250 houses on the estate in 2021, but nothing materialised, and the site has fallen into disrepair.

Now, an Edinburgh-based firm has been appointed to develop a vision for the site, with the first of two public consultations taking place last week.

Old swimming baths, Forfar

The former Vennel Swimming Baths in Forfar.
Police descended on the Vennel Baths in August. Image: Google Street View

Closed in 2017, following the opening of the Forfar community campus, the C-listed building had served the local community for more than a century.

The site has been the target of break-ins and vandalism since its closure – and no concrete plans have emerged for its redevelopment.

Police descended on the Vennel Baths in August after a cannabis farm was discovered in the disused building.

Soon after, it emerged that Angus Council had offloaded the baths to an unknown buyer for just over £50,000 in March.

Former St Ninian’s Church hall, Kirriemuir

The former St Ninian's Church Hall in Kirriemuir.
The former St Ninian’s Church hall. Image: Google Street View

Built between 1851 and 1853, the church hall on Glengate was originally home to the New Light Antiburgher congregation.

In 1972 the building became vacant after the congregation merged with the nearby Old Parish Church and was briefly owned by Kirriemuir Boys’ Brigade in the early 2000s.

Planning was granted to convert the building into residential use, with conditions, but no progress was ever made.

In November 2021, the former church hall – which is in a “poor” state according to the Buildings at Risk Register – was up for sale with an opening bid of £40,000.

It has not been confirmed who bought it or whether there are plans to redevelop it.

Flicks Nightclub, Brechin

Flicks Nightclub is an Angus eyesore.
Flicks. Image: Google Street View

Flicks Nightclub was once a clubbers’ paradise, attracting big names including Samantha Fox, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Popular TV show The Hitman and Her was also filmed live in Flicks on four occasions during its five-year run.

But the nightclub would change hands in the early 1990s before closing in 1996 following a fire.

And despite relaunching as Arena in 2001, the club struggled to attract the numbers of its heyday and closed permanently in 2005.

Plans to convert the site into housing never materialised and the site was purchased by a local businessman in 2019.

A neighbouring building – which was also in a state of disrepair – was flattened in March 2022.

Maison Dieu Church, Brechin

Maison Dieu church building is an eyesore in Angus
Maison Dieu Church in Brechin. Image: Maison Dieu

Constructed in 1891, the former Maison Dieu Church in Brechin has lain unused since the early 1980s.

The classical-neo Georgian-style building was put up for auction in 2016 and again in 2018, however, no buyer was found.

The building came to market in 2021 – listed with planning permission attached for conversion into seven apartments – and was sold in 2022 for £69,500

The future of the building remains unknown.

Hooks Hotel, Kirriemuir

The former Hooks Hotel in Kirriemuir is an Angus eyesore.
The former Hooks Hotel in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View

Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor previously branded the old hotel a “rotten tooth on the face of Kirrie”.

Plans to convert the C-listed building into flats, cottages and a retail unit were tabled in 2015 and consent for partial demolition was granted.

The Bank Street building was bought with the intention of transforming it with the aid of grant money but the developer was at loggerheads with the council after the plans fell through.

Angus Council then took direct action to make the building safe, but the £8,875 works were branded “excessive” by the developer, who lost a subsequent appeal to Scottish Ministers and has failed to settle the outstanding bill.

Residents have since urged the owner to “do the decent thing” and transform the Kirriemuir eyesore.

Strang Street Works, Forfar

The former works at Strang Street in Forfar is an Angus eyesore.
The former jute spinners at Strang Street in Forfar is an Angus eyesore. Image: Google Street View

Proposals to transform the former jute mill – once owned by William Don & Co – into industrial units were approved way back in 2000, but no work would ever take place.

At the time the site had also been earmarked for housing longer term.

Several building standards notices have been submitted over the years – reporting tiles falling from the roof and hanging guttering.

Today, the Strang Street Works remain in a serious state of disrepair with no changes to the Forfar eyesore likely anytime soon.

Inglis Court, Edzell

The eyesore Inglis Court in Edzell, Angus.
The eyesore Inglis Court in Edzell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Edzell’s Inglis Court was once the site of sheltered housing – with the 25-flat complex bulldozed last year to make way for 21 affordable homes.

However, the demolition was widely opposed locally, with more than 750 residents singing a petition against the plans.

Now anger has been re-ignited after news the redevelopment has been pushed back to 2026/27 at the earliest.

Locals fear that the site could remain a weed-infested wilderness until that date arrives.

Gairie Works, Kirriemuir

Bellies Brae, Kirriemuir is an eyesore in Angus.
Bellies Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View

Built as a linen works in 1874, the Gairie Works would later specialise in jute weaving before neighbouring firm J&D Wilkie took control of the premises.

The Bellies Brae building was the subject of a supermarket application in 2010 – but the application was refused.

At the time J&D Wilkie said that the plans would help it realise the disused asset – and said the company would appeal the decision.

However, the Gairie Works buildings remain boarded up and disused today while the neighbouring Marywell Brae Works are still in operation.

Which other eyesores in Angus would you like to see redeveloped? Let us know in the comments below

