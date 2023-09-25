Perth and Kinross’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

A closer look at some of the buildings across the region that have fallen into disrepair.

By Andrew Robson
The former co-operative offices in Perth are a Perth and Kinross eyesore.
The former Co-operative offices in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Perth and Kinross is one of Scotland’s most historically-important counties.

The region is famed for its natural beauty and draw for tourists.

And soon its only city, Perth, will welcome the Stone of Destiny back as the centrepiece of the brand new Perth Museum.

But many parts of the region have been left to decay over the years, including many much-loved buildings.

After plans were approved for the demolition of a former city centre bar, branded an eyesore, we take a closer look at some of the other blotches on the Perth and Kinross landscape – and what the future holds for them.

Clachan Bar, Perth

Demolition work is underway at the former Clachan Bar, which is one of the biggest eyesores in Perth and Kinross.
Demolition work is underway at the former Clachan Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The demolition of this notorious Perth eyesore is under way.

The former South Methven Street bar has been unoccupied for years, as has the adjacent building once home to The Quality Cafe Bistro.

Plans for a hotel on the Clachan Bar site were rejected by Perth and Kinross Council in 2021 and 2022 – with dangerous building notices placed on the site.

The demolition of the building is to be completed by the end of the year.

Former Co-operative building, Perth

The former co-operative offices in Perth are a Perth and Kinross eyesore.
The former Co-operative offices in Perth. Image: Google Street View

The former City of Perth Co-operative building dates back to 1904 with various retail units occupying the ground floor over the years.

Since 2011, Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register has described the site’s condition as ‘poor’ with several missing windows.

A number of plans to convert the Scott Street building into private flats and student accommodation have been tabled in recent years – with the latest plans approved in 2019.

However, work is yet to commence and the building remains a major eyesore in Perth city centre.

Old Murray Royal Hospital, Perth

The former Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.
The former Murray Royal Hospital in Perth is being turned into flats. Image: DC Thomson

The former Murray Royal Hospital dates back to 1827 and is the earliest surviving asylum building in Scotland.

After the new Murray Royal Hospital was completed in 2012, the old building was unoccupied – with many of the neighbouring units demolished.

Controversial plans to convert the former psychiatric hospital into flats took a step forward in August after initial proposals to redevelop the site were approved in 2020, despite a series of objections, though no timescale has been put on the project.

St Mary’s South Church, Blairgowrie

St Mary's South Church in Blairgowrie is a Perth and Kinross eyesore.
St Mary’s South Church, Blairgowrie. Image: Google Street View

Dating back to 1858, St Mary’s South Church in Blairgowrie closed in January 2002 when the congregation united with St Andrews Church to form Blairgowrie Parish Church.

Plans to convert the church into residences were tabled in 2005 and 2008 – but despite approval, no work has ever taken place.

The church has continued to fall into disrepair and remains fenced off while ivy growth has engulfed the tower.

Advertising hoardings, Perth

The dilapidated advertising hoardings on St Leonard's Bridge, Perth.
The dilapidated advertising hoardings on St Leonard’s Bridge, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dilapidated advertising hoardings on St Leonard’s Bridge have not held adverts for more than three years – and have fallen into a sorry state.

The council said the hoardings were “affecting the visual amenity of the area” in April – and launched an investigation to establish who is responsible for the eyesore.

Locals have suggested that the murals could be painted by a local artist to create something positive in the area.

Airlie Street, Alyth

Airlie Street eyesore in Alyth, Perth and Kinross
Airlie Street eyesore in Alyth. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services spent eight-and-a-half hours tackling an inferno at Airlie Street in 2020.

The fire caused major structural damage to the upstairs premises, destroying most of the roof of the building on the corner of David Street.

While the fire started in the first-floor flat, extensive damage was also caused to the Chinese take-away Fortune Palace below.

Since the blaze, rebuilding of the property has been slow and it remains cordoned off, with local residents calling the site an “absolute shambles”.

Drummond Arms, Crieff

Drummond Arms Hotel exterior.
Scaffolding around the Drummond Arms Hotel in Crieff. Image: DC Thomson

Once the pride of Creiff, the 19th-century hotel was famously built on the site that hosted Bonnie Prince Charlie in the dying days of the Jacobite uprising.

The ground floor of the building was last occupied by the Royal Bank of Scotland before it vacated in 2012 due to safety concerns.

The building has rapidly deteriorated since, and works to repair the “dangerous” former hotel began in 2019.

Now, a local community group is battling to save the historic landmark – with plans to reopen the building as a boutique hotel with a visitor centre on the ground floor.

The White Horse Inn, Perth

The former White Horse Inn on North William Street in Perth.
The former White Horse Inn on North William Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The eyesore on North William Street.
The eyesore on North William Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Following the themes of derelict pubs is the old White Horse Inn at North William Street in Perth.

Unoccupied for more than a decade, the building has been extensively damaged by fires in 2013 and 2016 – with the latter causing the roof to partially collapse.

Plans to demolish the North William Street building and erect flats in its place emerged in 2019, but they were later withdrawn.

The former pub remains a prominent eyesore in Perth city centre.

Dunalastair House, Dunalastair

Dunalastair House in Perthshire.
Dunalastair House. Image: Shutterstock

Built in 1859, the Baronial mansion on the Dunalastair Estate – 18 miles west of Pitlochry – was last used in 1952 as a school by the Polish army.

The building became a target for vandals throughout the 1960s, and after lead was stolen from the roof, the property was left to rot.

An inspection in 1990 revealed that the house was rapidly becoming roofless and the building has continued to deteriorate since.

The present owner, Ian Cameron de Sales La Terrière lives with his wife, Rose, on the estate.

The Courier’s own Gayle Ritchie recently explored the ruinous Perthshire mansion but it is unclear what the future holds for the site.

Conversation