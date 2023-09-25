Perth and Kinross’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

Perth and Kinross is one of Scotland’s most historically-important counties.

The region is famed for its natural beauty and draw for tourists.

And soon its only city, Perth, will welcome the Stone of Destiny back as the centrepiece of the brand new Perth Museum.

But many parts of the region have been left to decay over the years, including many much-loved buildings.

After plans were approved for the demolition of a former city centre bar, branded an eyesore, we take a closer look at some of the other blotches on the Perth and Kinross landscape – and what the future holds for them.

Clachan Bar, Perth

The demolition of this notorious Perth eyesore is under way.

The former South Methven Street bar has been unoccupied for years, as has the adjacent building once home to The Quality Cafe Bistro.

Plans for a hotel on the Clachan Bar site were rejected by Perth and Kinross Council in 2021 and 2022 – with dangerous building notices placed on the site.

The demolition of the building is to be completed by the end of the year.

Former Co-operative building, Perth

The former City of Perth Co-operative building dates back to 1904 with various retail units occupying the ground floor over the years.

Since 2011, Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register has described the site’s condition as ‘poor’ with several missing windows.

A number of plans to convert the Scott Street building into private flats and student accommodation have been tabled in recent years – with the latest plans approved in 2019.

However, work is yet to commence and the building remains a major eyesore in Perth city centre.

Old Murray Royal Hospital, Perth

The former Murray Royal Hospital dates back to 1827 and is the earliest surviving asylum building in Scotland.

After the new Murray Royal Hospital was completed in 2012, the old building was unoccupied – with many of the neighbouring units demolished.

Controversial plans to convert the former psychiatric hospital into flats took a step forward in August after initial proposals to redevelop the site were approved in 2020, despite a series of objections, though no timescale has been put on the project.

St Mary’s South Church, Blairgowrie

Dating back to 1858, St Mary’s South Church in Blairgowrie closed in January 2002 when the congregation united with St Andrews Church to form Blairgowrie Parish Church.

Plans to convert the church into residences were tabled in 2005 and 2008 – but despite approval, no work has ever taken place.

The church has continued to fall into disrepair and remains fenced off while ivy growth has engulfed the tower.

Advertising hoardings, Perth

Dilapidated advertising hoardings on St Leonard’s Bridge have not held adverts for more than three years – and have fallen into a sorry state.

The council said the hoardings were “affecting the visual amenity of the area” in April – and launched an investigation to establish who is responsible for the eyesore.

Locals have suggested that the murals could be painted by a local artist to create something positive in the area.

Airlie Street, Alyth

Emergency services spent eight-and-a-half hours tackling an inferno at Airlie Street in 2020.

The fire caused major structural damage to the upstairs premises, destroying most of the roof of the building on the corner of David Street.

While the fire started in the first-floor flat, extensive damage was also caused to the Chinese take-away Fortune Palace below.

Since the blaze, rebuilding of the property has been slow and it remains cordoned off, with local residents calling the site an “absolute shambles”.

Drummond Arms, Crieff

Once the pride of Creiff, the 19th-century hotel was famously built on the site that hosted Bonnie Prince Charlie in the dying days of the Jacobite uprising.

The ground floor of the building was last occupied by the Royal Bank of Scotland before it vacated in 2012 due to safety concerns.

The building has rapidly deteriorated since, and works to repair the “dangerous” former hotel began in 2019.

Now, a local community group is battling to save the historic landmark – with plans to reopen the building as a boutique hotel with a visitor centre on the ground floor.

The White Horse Inn, Perth

Following the themes of derelict pubs is the old White Horse Inn at North William Street in Perth.

Unoccupied for more than a decade, the building has been extensively damaged by fires in 2013 and 2016 – with the latter causing the roof to partially collapse.

Plans to demolish the North William Street building and erect flats in its place emerged in 2019, but they were later withdrawn.

The former pub remains a prominent eyesore in Perth city centre.

Dunalastair House, Dunalastair

Built in 1859, the Baronial mansion on the Dunalastair Estate – 18 miles west of Pitlochry – was last used in 1952 as a school by the Polish army.

The building became a target for vandals throughout the 1960s, and after lead was stolen from the roof, the property was left to rot.

An inspection in 1990 revealed that the house was rapidly becoming roofless and the building has continued to deteriorate since.

The present owner, Ian Cameron de Sales La Terrière lives with his wife, Rose, on the estate.

The Courier’s own Gayle Ritchie recently explored the ruinous Perthshire mansion but it is unclear what the future holds for the site.