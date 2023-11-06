Fife family’s campaign win as loophole allowing murderers to control victim’s estates to be closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife family’s campaign win as loophole allowing murderers to control victim’s estates to be closed

The case of Ross Taggart has prompted the Scottish Government to change the law.

By Stuart MacDonald, Pressteam
Ross Taggart murdered his mother Carol-Anne and refuses to give up rights over her estate, prompting a law change.
Ross Taggart murdered his mother Carol-Anne and refuses to give up rights over her estate, prompting a law change.

A Fife murderer’s grip over his mother’s will has prompted the Scottish Government to close a legal loophole which allows killers to control the estates of their victims.

Jailed Ross Taggart refused to give up rights to his mother’s estate despite bludgeoning her to death and hiding her body under a coastal caravan in 2014.

The family of child-minder Carol-Anne Taggart campaigned for a change in the law.

Siobhian Brown, the Victims and Community Safety Minister, is to bring forward new legislation to stop anyone convicted of murder being an executor of their victim’s will.

Ross and Carole-Anne Taggart
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.

She will table amendments to the Trusts and Succession (Scotland) Bill, which is before the Scottish Parliament, which will make it easier to remove any executor who is unfit to be in that role.

Family campaign

Taggart attacked his 54-year-old mother at the home they shared in Dunfermline and buried her body under a caravan at Pettycur Bay.

Carole-Anne had made Taggart executor of her £500,000 estate and bequeathed the bulk of her wealth to him.

While he cannot profit from his mother’s death as a result of his murder conviction, he has refused to resign as an executor and retains complete control over all decisions relating to the estate.

Lorraine Bristow
Lorraine Bristow has campaigned to stop Ross Taggart’s control of her mother’s will. Image: DC Thomson.

Carole-Anne’s daughter Lorraine and her husband Stephen Bristow started a petition to change the law, which gained more than 60,000 signatures.

The Scottish Government reforms propose a person “convicted of, or being prosecuted for, murder or culpable homicide of the deceased, is to be regarded as unfit to be executor and can be removed from office by an application to the courts”.

If the Scottish Parliament agrees, the change in the law would be retrospective, meaning convictions or prosecutions which pre-date it would also be in scope.

Law change proposed

Ms Brown said: “The Scottish Government committed to legislate on preventing a person convicted of murder being appointed executor to their victim’s estate, following a consultation which referred to the tragic circumstances of the murder of Carol Taggart.

“I am pleased to say that I will lay amendments this week to the Trusts and Succession Bill to change the law in this matter.

“This will provide a practical, predictable and legally certain outcome for the family and friends of a victim.

“I would like to thank campaigners for their work in this matter and to prevent what has happened in the past from happening in future.”

An application to remove an unfit executor will be made at a sheriff court.

Where a sheriff is considering an application and is satisfied the person seeking appointment has been convicted of, or is being prosecuted for, the murder or culpable homicide of the deceased the sheriff must refuse it.

The law change is expected to come into force by summer 2024.

Taggart was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at the High Court in Edinburgh after being found guilty of the December 2014 murder.

More from Courts

McArdle robbed two women in Blairgowrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Handbag thief freed after robbing 80-year-old in Blairgowrie struck again a week later
Catherine McPhee admitted careless driving at the Atholl Street Birnam Place junction in Pitlochry.
Pitlochry pensioner suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in low-speed crash
Aaron Gascoyne at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Former company director thumped girlfriend's ex with stone in Fife
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Soldier hit 70mph through 30mph M90 roadworks in Fife
Daniel Clark leaves Forfar Sheriff Court after being banned.
Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.
Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 92-year-old roads chaos and kid's group embezzler
A 20mph zone sign.
Dundee driver with 'worst record' sheriff ever seen jailed for driving disqualified for the…
Alexander Forrester and Inveralmond Retail Park.
Dealers caught with £12,000 of cannabis and cocaine at Perth retail park
Kieran Heggie.
Fife ex-boxer 'out his nut' on ketamine flashed police, peed on electrical box and…