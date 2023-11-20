Monday court round-up — Repeat offenders

A Glenrothes lout will be sentenced next month after admitting another nasty assault.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Alasdair Muldoon admitted injuring another male at a property in the town’s Alexander Road on March 26 last year.

Muldoon, 24, of Ayton Court, pled guilty to attacking the male by seizing him by the throat and compressing it, restricting his breathing.

He then pinned his victim to a bed before repeatedly punching and kneeing him on the head.

Sentencing was deferred until December 20 for background reports.

22 years of filth

A Dunfermline paedophile built up a stash of thousands of child abuse pictures and videos over a period of 22 years. Thomas Weir, 57, began gathering the sick material on August 10 2000 until he was finally caught in December last year.

2nd cannabis driving conviction

Supermarket worker Callum Hunter was caught driving with cannabis in his system for a second time and has been banned from the road for three years and fined £650.

The 24-year-old, of Vettriano Vale, Leven, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess THC in his blood (2.5mcg/litre) on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on November 1 2022.

The specified limit for the drug is 2 mcg/ litre.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police were alerted around 5pm following reports of a vehicle in a lane having lost a wheel and when they arrived, Hunter was parked half on the road and half on the verge and they could smell cannabis on him.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire acknowledged his client was also caught in June last year, banned for 12 months ban and given 100 hours of unpaid work.

Mr McGuire said Hunter has stopped smoking cannabis.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Hunter: “You were awaiting disposal of your offending of June 2022 when you committed this offence and should have known by then this would not be tolerated.

“Despite awaiting that case being determined you drove again with cannabis in your system.

“I am, just, prepared to deal with this by way of a fine”.

Punter’s change of luck

A punter who robbed the bookmaker where he lost all of his money has had a change of luck after a sheriff gave him a non-custodial sentence. Hapless gambler Anthony Bradburn held up staff and robbed the Dundee betting shop where his long run of losing bets had left him penniless.

No hours done

A Dundee drug dealer narrowly avoided being sent to prison after a court heard she had not completed a single minute of unpaid work.

Emma Rocks was rumbled by police in 2020 after officers arrived at her home to break-up an illicit lockdown party.

They found thousands of pounds in an open bumbag, along with cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.

Hotel and bar worker Rocks, 26, told police she had the cash to buy a puppy, after initially telling them she had withdrawn the funds because her partner had access to her bank account.

Analysis of a mobile phone found at her then-home on Balgowan Avenue uncovered texts which showed she was dealing.

She admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at a flat in Provost Road in 2020 at a hearing in Forfar last August.

She appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, having spent Sunday night in custody.

Rocks admitted breaching her community payback order, given to her by Sheriff Carmichael, by not completing any of her court-ordered 180 hours of unpaid work in six months.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael warned Rocks, now of South George Street, to prioritise completing her unpaid work order or she would be given a prison sentence.

He said: “If you do not comply with this you face a jail sentence.

“I expect to see the order completed.”

Justice ‘not enough’

The family of a teenager sexually abused by an Angus Army veteran said “justice” is still not enough to heal the young’s victim’s wounds after he was jailed for 30 months. John Tervet was convicted of luring a then-12-year-old girl to secluded spots with promises of alcohol.

Screwdriver scrap

A disqualified driver collided with a car in a Lochgelly street then ended up in a scuffle involving a screwdriver.

Edward Taylor, 34, came to a stop after bumping into a Volkswagen Passat in Cooper Ha’ Avenue on August 13 this year.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the owner of the Passat saw Taylor get out of the vehicle, then said to him: “You are going nowhere, pal”.

Taylor responded “let’s f***ing go” and started throwing punches towards the man, the fiscal said.

Mr Hilland continued: “Another witness went out to the street and (Taylor) punched him and struck him to the arm and head with a screwdriver”.

Taylor, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, was being restrained by three males when police arrived and it came to light he was a disqualified driver.

He admitted assaulting both men and driving while disqualified and without valid insurance.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Taylor did not appreciate the people confronting him were connected to the vehicle with which he had collided.

Mr Flett said his client had the screwdriver for a legitimate purpose – repairing a damaged door at home.

He said Taylor has started a construction course while in custody to allow him to work on building sites and hopes it will lead to employment.

Sheriff Charles Lugton sentenced him to 12 months in prison, backdated to August 14, and banned him from driving for 20 months.

