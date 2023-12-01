Former Fife police officer returned to prison for abusing young air cadet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Fife police officer returned to prison for abusing young air cadet

Colin Fowler was given a 54-month term in 2018 for similar crimes.

By Dave Finlay
Colin Fowler has been returned to prison for further child abuse.
Colin Fowler has been returned to prison for further child abuse.

A former police officer from Fife was jailed for a second time for carrying out sex crimes against boys in the RAF cadets.

Colin Fowler plied youngsters with alcohol and abused them after meeting them through the air training corps.

The latest victim to come forward was a teenager when he was subjected to two indecent assaults by Fowler after he was invited to the policeman’s then-home in Anstruther and offered drink.

Lord Armstrong told Fowler at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You pled guilty to two charges which involved calculating, manipulative and predatory sexual abuse of a young boy who you knew through your involvement with the RAF cadets.”

The judge jailed him for 16 months and told him his offending had “devastating and ongoing, long term consequences” for the victim – the third boy he has been convicted of abusing.

He said: “Society has an abhorrence of such conduct and it is the responsibility of the court to reflect that.”

“I am satisfied that in your case there is no appropriate alternative disposal to one of imprisonment.”

Sentencing

Fowler, 81, was previously jailed for four-and-a-half years in 2018 for committing sexual offences against two other boys from the cadets.

He was released on licence in 2021.

Lord Armstrong said in sentencing Fowler for the latest crimes to emerge he took into account his age, health, the historical nature of the offending and that it was, in effect, a continuation of the previous course of conduct.

The judge also discounted the sentence from 18 months following the pensioner’s guilty plea.

He placed him on the Sex Offenders Register.

Pattern of offending

Fowler, of Harbourlea, Anstruther, admitted carrying out two indecent assaults against the third victim, who was 17 to 18, between January and December in 1982 at his former home in the Fife village’s East Green.

He was serving with Fife Constabulary at the time of the crimes and was a cadet leader at RAF Pitreavie, Dunfermline.

Advocate depute Eric Roberston told the court Fowler’s previous convictions were “directly analogous” to the latest charges as the victims were all befriended by him while they were involved with the cadets and he would supply them with alcohol after inviting them to his home and sharing a bed with them.

The prosecutor said the latest victim to come forward knew of Fowler’s connection with the police and did not think he would be believed if he told anyone what had happened to him.

He did call Dunfermline police station in the 1980s to report Fowler but did not receive a call back.

After learning of the predator’s other offences, he contacted Police Scotland.

Mr Robertson said Fowler’s abuse caused the victim “anguish, depression and difficulty finding enjoyment in life”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ewan Harvey was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews student chased flatmate with knife and poured vodka in her eyes
Scott Kerr was jailed for dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth city centre. Image: Facebook/ Google.
Cocaine dealer found with stash worth thousands in Perth city centre raid
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Social level' dealing' and IRA threat
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…
Cristian Macaneata.
Coupar Angus neighbours call police after finding screaming toddler outdoors after midnight
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Embezzlement Coupar Angus Picture shows; Gary Moore. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/11/2023
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Fife massage therapist who sexually assaulted client loses job, home and wife
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Naked robbery and author in cuffs
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January.
Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial