Fife attacker’s four decades of rape and abuse began when he was 14

A predatory paedophile was jailed for 10 years for abusing underage girls in sex crimes spanning almost four decades.

Gary Nicholson targeted four children at addresses in Fife, West Lothian and Stirlingshire.

The offender, who has previously been convicted of sexual crimes, subjected two of the victims to rape ordeals.

Nicholson, 56, denied a series of charges during a trial earlier this year but was found guilty of six offences of indecent conduct, sexual assault and rape involving four girls aged between six and 15.

Four decades of abuse

His youngest victim was subjected to repeated abuse at locations in Livingston, between July and December in 1981 when Nicholson was aged just 14.

A second girl was aged 10 when Nicholson preyed on her at a house in Laurieston, Falkirk, and a caravan parked in a street in the Stirlingshire town between August 1993 and April 1995.

During the abuse he removed her lower clothing and touched her leg and buttocks.

A nine-year-old girl was also subjected to abuse at a house in Kirkcaldy, when he put his hand under the child’s clothing and touched her.

Nicholson sexually assaulted a fourth girl at another house in Kirkcaldy when she was aged 10, between March 2015 and March 2016.

He later abused her again in 2020, repeatedly touching her legs and chest.

On two occasions he raped her.

‘No remorse or sympathy’

Judge Lady Drummond, told him at the High Court in Edinburgh the impact on his victims was “wide ranging and life changing”.

“You have expressed no remorse or empathy towards these children.

“For offences of this gravity the only sentence that is appropriate is imprisonment.”

She ordered Nicholson, an inmate in Perth Prison, remain under supervision for a further three-year period.

He will be on licence in the community during that time and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

The judge acknowledged Nicholson had “a challenging childhood” and issues with alcohol.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC told the court his client maintains his innocence.

Nicholson, who followed the sentencing via a video link to prison, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

