Perthshire ‘prankster’ ignored daughter-in-law’s screams as she clung to car bonnet

A self-proclaimed “prankster” ignored his daughter-in-law’s screams as she clung onto the bonnet of his moving car, before pumping the brakes and sending her tumbling onto the road.

Kendal Kidd suffered significant skin loss when she was thrown from the front of father-in-law Anthony Hatton’s Kia Picanto, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Hatton was originally charged with dangerous driving following the bizarre incident in Auchterarder on April 19 2021.

The 55-year-old told police it was a “moment of madness”.

He appeared in the dock and pled guilty to an amended charge of culpable and reckless driving.

Screams and shouts of distress

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court Ms Kidd came out of her home on The Feus at around 4.30pm.

Hatton was parked outside, waiting to collect a child’s car seat.

“The complainer approached the accused’s vehicle, before leaning over the bonnet and holding onto the accused’s car in jest,” the prosecutor said.

“In a perceived moment of madness – and in his own words to police ‘as a prank’ – the accused accelerated off from a stationary position, with Ms Kidd still holding onto the front of the vehicle.”

Hatton drove at speeds of about 20mph, the court heard.

“The complainer became fearful and scared that she was about to fall,” said Ms Hendry.

“The accused, whose vision of the road ahead would have been obscured by the complainer, continued driving.

“He swerved across both lanes and ignored the complainer’s screams and pleas to stop.”

The fiscal depute said: “After her continuous shouts of distress, the accused applied the brakes.

“The complainer fell, catching her left foot under the vehicle before tumbling onto the road surface.

“Although her injuries were not severe, should she have rolled into traffic it would have been more serious.”

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Ms Kidd was rushed to Ninewells Hospital and treated for cuts and scrapes.

Ms Hendry said: “She suffered significant skin loss to her lower ankle, requiring redressing every second day.”

Hatton, of Croft Avenue, Dunning, told police: “I was stupid. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Insurance payout

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said the charge against Hatton had been “significantly amended to better reflect what went on”.

She said her client had driven between 200 and 300 yards.

“He was not driving for any significant length,” she added.

“He had a very good relationship with his daughter-in-law.

“On this occasion, he took the view she was messing about and he stupidly joined in, moving the car forward.”

The court heard Ms Kidd had since received a “significant sum” from Hatton’s insurers.

“All parties are on good terms,” Ms Clark said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Hatton: “I have given consideration as to whether you should be disqualified.

“I have decided not to do so.”

Hatton, who is unemployed, was instead fined £500.

