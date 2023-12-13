Perthshire ‘prankster’ ignored daughter-in-law’s screams as she clung to car bonnet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire ‘prankster’ ignored daughter-in-law’s screams as she clung to car bonnet

Kendal Kidd suffered significant skin loss when she was thrown from the front of father-in-law Anthony Hatton's Kia Picanto, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Anthony Hatton pled guilty to culpable and reckless driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A self-proclaimed “prankster” ignored his daughter-in-law’s screams as she clung onto the bonnet of his moving car, before pumping the brakes and sending her tumbling onto the road.

Hatton was originally charged with dangerous driving following the bizarre incident in Auchterarder on April 19 2021.

The 55-year-old told police it was a “moment of madness”.

He appeared in the dock and pled guilty to an amended charge of culpable and reckless driving.

Screams and shouts of distress

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court Ms Kidd came out of her home on The Feus at around 4.30pm.

Hatton was parked outside, waiting to collect a child’s car seat.

Anthony Hatton leaving Perth Sheriff Court

“The complainer approached the accused’s vehicle, before leaning over the bonnet and holding onto the accused’s car in jest,” the prosecutor said.

“In a perceived moment of madness – and in his own words to police ‘as a prank’ – the accused accelerated off from a stationary position, with Ms Kidd still holding onto the front of the vehicle.”

Hatton drove at speeds of about 20mph, the court heard.

“The complainer became fearful and scared that she was about to fall,” said Ms Hendry.

“The accused, whose vision of the road ahead would have been obscured by the complainer, continued driving.

“He swerved across both lanes and ignored the complainer’s screams and pleas to stop.”

The fiscal depute said: “After her continuous shouts of distress, the accused applied the brakes.

“The complainer fell, catching her left foot under the vehicle before tumbling onto the road surface.

“Although her injuries were not severe, should she have rolled into traffic it would have been more serious.”

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Ms Kidd was rushed to Ninewells Hospital and treated for cuts and scrapes.

Ms Hendry said: “She suffered significant skin loss to her lower ankle, requiring redressing every second day.”

Hatton, of Croft Avenue, Dunning, told police: “I was stupid. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Insurance payout

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said the charge against Hatton had been “significantly amended to better reflect what went on”.

She said her client had driven between 200 and 300 yards.

“He was not driving for any significant length,” she added.

“He had a very good relationship with his daughter-in-law.

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

“On this occasion, he took the view she was messing about and he stupidly joined in, moving the car forward.”

The court heard Ms Kidd had since received a “significant sum” from Hatton’s insurers.

“All parties are on good terms,” Ms Clark said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Hatton: “I have given consideration as to whether you should be disqualified.

“I have decided not to do so.”

Hatton, who is unemployed, was instead fined £500.

