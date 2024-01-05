Friday court round-up — Black-out driver and ring driller

A motorhome driver who claims he “completely blacked out” during an episode of dangerous driving in Fife will be sentenced later this month.

Alan Fraser admitted repeatedly driving his vehicle on the opposing carriageway and too close to a car in front as he travelled on the A921 Admiralty Road near Inverkeithing, on September 1.

After being stopped by police, the 47-year-old also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by adopting an aggressive attitude towards officers and shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards them on a journey to Dunfermline police station.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court police saw the white Ford Transit motorhome twice swerving over the westbound lane before being sharply corrected into the initial lane.

The fiscal said the vehicle was travelling closely behind another car before braking heavily to avoid crashing into the back of it.

Police signalled for Fraser to stop. When he did so, his keys were removed from the ignition.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused began shouting and swearing at the officers and leaned towards (an officer’s) face and shouted, ‘you don’t know it, I will f**k you up'”.

Fraser was then arrested and continued to shout, swear and bang on the police van en route to the police station.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client has limited recollection of the offence but accepts responsibility for it.

Sheriff Charles Macnair highlighted that the “greatest concern” about the incident is that, according to Fraser, he has “completely blacked out for no apparent reason,” which the sheriff said infers a medical reason which should be reported to the DVLA.

Ms Allan said her client, of Riverside, Edinburgh, will need to contact his GP.

Sheriff Macnair adjourned sentencing until January 31 for Fraser to produce a medical report regarding the reason for his alleged blackout.

Railway lout

An Arbroath lout has had his prison sentence extended after admitting another offence towards railway staff.

Craig Marshall was jailed for almost a year at a hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court last month after admitting drunken abuse directed at his mother and railway station ticket office staff.

He appeared back in court this week via a video link from HMP Perth to admit further threatening or abusive behaviour while onboard an early morning train in Angus.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “The accused boarded the train at about 7.10am without purchasing a ticket.

“Effectively, he was challenged by the ticket conductor.

“He remonstrated with her for a period.

“When he is informed he was going to be reported for travel fraud, he became aggressive, shouting and swearing and uttered a threat of: ‘I had a brain haemorrhage at 30 and you’ll get what’s coming to you. F*** off.'”

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He often goes a number of months where there’s no offending.”

He added that Marshall then has deteriorations which conclude with public confrontations.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “You’re 40 years of age, you should know better than to behave in this way.

“People who work on trains don’t deserve to be treated like this.”

Marshall, of Newton Crescent in Arbroath, had had an earliest date of liberation in May.

The sheriff added 40 days to his sentence.

Another railway lout

A Dundee man who threatened to mount a “personal vendetta” against police officers and their families after he was ejected from a train at Perth railway station has been jailed.

Bradley Forsyth was arrested after cops were scrambled to a disturbance onboard a late night local service.

The 32-year-old became agitated when officers questioned his girlfriend about an outstanding warrant.

But he became really angry after he was bundled into the back of the police van and driven to Dundee Police Station.

Forsyth, who has a history of dangerous driving convictions, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on March 19 2022.

Phone threats

A 46-year-old Kirkcaldy woman has admitted making threats of violence concerning her neighbours during a phone call to police.

Jennifer Doig appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

The incident took place on December 28 this year at her home address in Kirkcaldy’s Alison Street.

Doig admitted phoning police and repeatedly uttering threats of violence in relation to her neighbours, repeatedly threatening to damage property and threatening to assault a man.

Defence lawyer David Bell said there is a significant mental health background which would be explained in a social work report.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until January 18 to obtain background reports and Doig was released on bail.

Ring driller

A Forfar man who drilled through his ex’s Ring doorbell camera and caused “irreparable damage” to it has been fined.

Shaun McLaren, 33, previously appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit the vandalism and acting in a threatening or abusive manner on June 11.

At a property in Easterbank, McLaren engaged in an argument with the woman and acted in an aggressive manner.

He proceeded to kick a bedroom door which struck her on the arm.

McLaren, of East High Street in Forfar, proceeded to drill through the woman’s Blink Ring doorbell camera, breaking it beyond repair.

He returned to the dock to be sentenced this week after meeting with social workers.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “The complainer is not supportive of a non-harassment order.

“The report’s positive, I would suggest.

“He shows remorse.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed a £360 fine, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

She said: “You should know better than behaving in this way.

“You’ve expressed a reasonable attitude within this report.”

