Woman injured in two-car crash at busy Dundee roundabout

A woman has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Dundee street.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident on Craigie Avenue beside Greendykes Road roundabout happened just after 4pm on Friday.

Two fire appliances crews are at the scene and police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police said in a statement: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Craigie Avenue at Greendykes Road roundabout in Dundee.

“Please avoid this area if at all possible until further notice.”

Woman injured

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4pm on Friday police were called to a report of a two car road crash in Craigie Avenue.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one woman has been injured.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.02pm about a two vehicle crash on Craigie Avenue.

“We have two appliances at the scene. They arrived at 4.06pm. We have no further details at this stage.”

More to follow.