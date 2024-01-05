Woman injured in two-car crash at busy Dundee roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman injured in two-car crash at busy Dundee roundabout

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Greendykes Road and Craigie Avenue area.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Post Thumbnail

A woman has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Dundee street.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident on Craigie Avenue beside Greendykes Road roundabout happened just after 4pm on Friday.

Two fire appliances crews are at the scene and police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police said in a statement:  “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Craigie Avenue at Greendykes Road roundabout in Dundee.

“Please avoid this area if at all possible until further notice.”

Woman injured

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4pm on Friday police were called to a report of a two car road crash in Craigie Avenue.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one woman has been injured.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.02pm about a two vehicle crash on Craigie Avenue.

“We have two appliances at the scene. They arrived at 4.06pm. We have no further details at this stage.”

More to follow.

More from Dundee

The doctor works for NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock
Experienced Dundee doctor faces misconduct hearing over 'failure to perform emergency C-section on patient'
Actor Ewan McGregor paid a visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram
Movie star Ewan McGregor pays visit to Dundee street food van
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen will be replaced by buses this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this weekend - with more disruption later…
Stolen Dundee United shirt found in Cash Converters
Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters
A ScotRail train.
Trains disrupted between Montrose and Arbroath due to safety checks on track
Bradley Forsyth appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee man threatened to murder police after Perth railway rammy
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing plans for former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street. Picture shows; Housing plans for former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street. . N/A. Supplied by jmarchitects Date; Unknown
Plans move forward to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing
2
The driving range at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.
Dundee golf driving range closed for at least a week due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Police van outside the McManus in Dundee city Centre
Passenger searched as police swoop on Dundee city centre
Long queues for the Baldovie Recycling Centre.
Businessman hits out at huge queues outside Dundee recycling centre
5

Conversation