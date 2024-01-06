Perthshire man threatened to ‘crucify’ wife in chilling WhatsApp texts

A software engineer has been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife for three years after he threatened to “absolutely crucify her” in a series of menacing WhatsApp messages.

Alex Gibson fired off more than 250 texts and emails – ranging from “annoying” to “distressing” – in one day.

The 42-year-old, from Glenfarg, also sent threatening messages to his sister, who remains friends with his partner.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Gibson’s “high power” job as a senior consultant with a pensions firm was now in jeopardy.

He appeared in the dock on Friday and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between October 19 and December 1, last year.

‘Crush you like a bug’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple had been married for several years, but separated in September.

“On October 19 2023, the accused sent his wife an excessive amount of messages via WhatsApp and through emails,” she said.

“A total of 257 messages were sent from the accused.

“Some of them were annoying, but others were distressing and caused the complainer to be alarmed.”

In one message, Gibson stated: “I am going to crucify you and take everything you hold dear.”

He added: “I’m going to crush you like a bug.”

And: “What is going to happen will be incredibly painful.”

The court heard Gibson also messaged his sister via WhatsApp.

“She is still friendly with the accused’s soon-to-be ex-wife,” said Ms Hodgson.

On September 1, Gibson sent her 21 messages via WhatsApp.

He told her: “F***ing with me was a bad idea.”

The fiscal depute said: “The matter was reported to police.

“The accused was interviewed and told officers he was under severe stress, had depression and was struggling with alcohol.”

Ms Hodgson said that Gibson’s wife was in favour of bail conditions that ordered him to stay away from her to continue “for as long as possible”.

Hollow threats

A lawyer for Gibson said her client had been suffering with mental health issues at the time.

“He accepts he was using alcohol to excess,” she said.

“He would never have carried out any of these threats, and he hopes that his wife and sister know that.”

The court heard that Gibson’s employment “may be impacted from today’s guilty plea”.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Gibson: “The breakdown of a relationship is always difficult and puts stress and pressure on both sides.

“And I note that you were suffering from certain difficulties at this time.

“But this would have a very unpleasant experience for all involved.

“The fact that you say you were not going to carry out these threats really doesn’t make much difference.”

Gibson, of Church Brae, Glenfarg, was fined £600 and ordered to stay clear of his wife for three years as part of a non-harassment order.

