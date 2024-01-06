Perthshire man threatened to ‘crucify’ wife in chilling WhatsApp texts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire man threatened to ‘crucify’ wife in chilling WhatsApp texts

Alex Gibson has been banned from seeing his estranged partner for three years after sending her more than 250 alarming messages.

By Jamie Buchan
Alex Gibson.
Alex Gibson left Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour.

A software engineer has been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife for three years after he threatened to “absolutely crucify her” in a series of menacing WhatsApp messages.

Alex Gibson fired off more than 250 texts and emails – ranging from “annoying” to “distressing” – in one day.

The 42-year-old, from Glenfarg, also sent threatening messages to his sister, who remains friends with his partner.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Gibson’s “high power” job as a senior consultant with a pensions firm was now in jeopardy.

He appeared in the dock on Friday and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between October 19 and December 1, last year.

‘Crush you like a bug’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple had been married for several years, but separated in September.

“On October 19 2023, the accused sent his wife an excessive amount of messages via WhatsApp and through emails,” she said.

“A total of 257 messages were sent from the accused.

Alex Gibson leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Alex Gibson leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

“Some of them were annoying, but others were distressing and caused the complainer to be alarmed.”

In one message, Gibson stated: “I am going to crucify you and take everything you hold dear.”

He added: “I’m going to crush you like a bug.”

And: “What is going to happen will be incredibly painful.”

The court heard Gibson also messaged his sister via WhatsApp.

“She is still friendly with the accused’s soon-to-be ex-wife,” said Ms Hodgson.

On September 1, Gibson sent her 21 messages via WhatsApp.

He told her: “F***ing with me was a bad idea.”

The fiscal depute said: “The matter was reported to police.

“The accused was interviewed and told officers he was under severe stress, had depression and was struggling with alcohol.”

Ms Hodgson said that Gibson’s wife was in favour of bail conditions that ordered him to stay away from her to continue “for as long as possible”.

Hollow threats

A lawyer for Gibson said her client had been suffering with mental health issues at the time.

“He accepts he was using alcohol to excess,” she said.

“He would never have carried out any of these threats, and he hopes that his wife and sister know that.”

The court heard that Gibson’s employment “may be impacted from today’s guilty plea”.

Gibson sent scores of messages to his wife via Whatsapp

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Gibson: “The breakdown of a relationship is always difficult and puts stress and pressure on both sides.

“And I note that you were suffering from certain difficulties at this time.

“But this would have a very unpleasant experience for all involved.

“The fact that you say you were not going to carry out these threats really doesn’t make much difference.”

Gibson, of Church Brae, Glenfarg, was fined £600 and ordered to stay clear of his wife for three years as part of a non-harassment order.

