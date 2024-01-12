Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents’ medication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents’ medication

Margaret Brown, 66, stole the medication which should have been for residents of Orchard Nursing Home in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Margaret Brown will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Margaret Brown will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.

A charge nurse has admitted stealing prescribed medicine from patients in a residential care home and using it herself.

Margaret Brown, who appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court, took the tablets she was supposed to administer to vulnerable residents.

Brown, 66, admitted stealing a quantity of medication during the course of her employment at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry between August 28 and September 24 last year.

The court was told the medication included strong painkiller Co-codamol.

Tablets theft

Fiscal depute Sarah High said: “The accused was employed as a charge nurse and during the period here, her role was to give the medication to residents in the care home.

“The medication was prescribed to individual patients and amounted to 47 tablets.

“They were prescribed for the residents to take as and when they needed it.

Orchar Nursing Home in Beach Crescent, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

“She was seen on CCTV taking the tablets herself and also putting the tablets in her pocket. Enquiries were carried out.

“She accepted she had taken the tablets and accepted she had taken another box at one point.

“They were tablets that were needed for the residents of the care home.”

‘Position of trust’

Brown, from Arbroath, had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown to two further charges alleging she had wilfully ill-treated two residents – in their 90s – by failing to administer their medication.

Solicitor Keith Sim, defending, said: “There is no suggestion any resident suffered as a consequence of this medication not being given.

“As the charge nurse she was responsible and she would ask if they wanted their medication.

“Others would administer it whether the residents wanted it or not but she always checked.

“A report might explain the pressures she was under at the time.”

Sheriff Jim Williamson said: “The court will need a report before sentencing, given the position of trust she was in.

“It will be necessary given the locus and the medication and the fact she was the charge nurse.”

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of background reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gucci Glen podcaster Valentino Murdoch has been convicted of stalking. Image: LinkedIn.
'Gucci Glen' stalker menaced Perth College classmates with fake Instagram account and dog shooting…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Stealing tools, booze, vehicles and scratch cards
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; George Kane. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 11/01/2024
Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Rhylee Moodie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2024
Dangerous Dundee driver accelerated away from police in Perth city centre
Jon Cassidy.
Fife dealer's 48,000 street Valium stashes found after police tip-off
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge
Scott Gall.
'Cruel, inhuman and monstrous' rapist from Carnoustie given life sentence
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Banned list' trial delay and electric knuckles
John Stevenson.
Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school - but denies taking beer into…
blogger breached Salmond rules
Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child