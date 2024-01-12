Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents’ medication

A charge nurse has admitted stealing prescribed medicine from patients in a residential care home and using it herself.

Margaret Brown, who appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court, took the tablets she was supposed to administer to vulnerable residents.

Brown, 66, admitted stealing a quantity of medication during the course of her employment at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry between August 28 and September 24 last year.

The court was told the medication included strong painkiller Co-codamol.

Tablets theft

Fiscal depute Sarah High said: “The accused was employed as a charge nurse and during the period here, her role was to give the medication to residents in the care home.

“The medication was prescribed to individual patients and amounted to 47 tablets.

“They were prescribed for the residents to take as and when they needed it.

“She was seen on CCTV taking the tablets herself and also putting the tablets in her pocket. Enquiries were carried out.

“She accepted she had taken the tablets and accepted she had taken another box at one point.

“They were tablets that were needed for the residents of the care home.”

‘Position of trust’

Brown, from Arbroath, had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown to two further charges alleging she had wilfully ill-treated two residents – in their 90s – by failing to administer their medication.

Solicitor Keith Sim, defending, said: “There is no suggestion any resident suffered as a consequence of this medication not being given.

“As the charge nurse she was responsible and she would ask if they wanted their medication.

“Others would administer it whether the residents wanted it or not but she always checked.

“A report might explain the pressures she was under at the time.”

Sheriff Jim Williamson said: “The court will need a report before sentencing, given the position of trust she was in.

“It will be necessary given the locus and the medication and the fact she was the charge nurse.”

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of background reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.