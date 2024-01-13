Teen’s Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog

A teenager was caught ignoring a court-imposed football ban after appearing in a popular football vlog about a match in Dundee.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was fined £100 plus a £10 victim surcharge after admitting breaching the special bail condition at a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

On February 17 last year, the teenager appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he was released on bail in connection with another matter, subject to him not attending any football matches.

However, on April 9, he breached this special condition by attending a fixture at Tannadice.

During the match, Dundee United beat Hibs 2-1, with Jamie McGrath scoring a 90th minute penalty to secure all three points.

Caught on YouTube

Solicitor Alistair Murphy, defending, said his client had not been drawn to the attention of police but was caught because he appeared in a matchday vlog by Footy Adventures creator Sam North.

“His presence at the game hadn’t been detected due to disorder,” he added.

Mr North’s YouTube channel has more than 185,000 subscribers and his video from the fixture racked up 21,000 views.

In court, Mr Murphy explained the matter for which his client was on bail at the time was dealt with in August and resulted in the teenager being fined £300, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and furnished with a six-month football banning order.

He explained his Edinburgh-based client now works five days a week as an apprentice electrician.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a financial penalty and warned the youth further offending would be taken seriously by the court.

