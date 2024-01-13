Teen’s Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teen’s Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog

The boy, who is too young to be named, was spotted in the Footy Adventures vlog about a match involving Dundee United.

By Ross Gardiner
Dundee United players celebrate the late winner at the game at which the banned teenager was spotted. Image: SNS.
Dundee United players celebrate the late winner at the game at which the banned teenager was spotted. Image: SNS.

A teenager was caught ignoring a court-imposed football ban after appearing in a popular football vlog about a match in Dundee.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was fined £100 plus a £10 victim surcharge after admitting breaching the special bail condition at a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

On February 17 last year, the teenager appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he was released on bail in connection with another matter, subject to him not attending any football matches.

However, on April 9, he breached this special condition by attending a fixture at Tannadice.

Jamie McGrath scores a 90th minute penalty against Hibs at Tannadice.
The teenager was seen at the game, won by United with a last-minute Jamie McGrath penalty. Image: SNS.

During the match, Dundee United beat Hibs 2-1, with Jamie McGrath scoring a 90th minute penalty to secure all three points.

Caught on YouTube

Solicitor Alistair Murphy, defending, said his client had not been drawn to the attention of police but was caught because he appeared in a matchday vlog by Footy Adventures creator Sam North.

“His presence at the game hadn’t been detected due to disorder,” he added.

Mr North’s YouTube channel has more than 185,000 subscribers and his video from the fixture racked up 21,000 views.

YouTuber Sam North gets a taste of the atmosphere before the play-off final at McDiarmid Park.
The banned teenager was caught in a video at Tannadice by vlogger Sam North (pictured).

In court, Mr Murphy explained the matter for which his client was on bail at the time was dealt with in August and resulted in the teenager being fined £300, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and furnished with a six-month football banning order.

He explained his Edinburgh-based client now works five days a week as an apprentice electrician.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a financial penalty and warned the youth further offending would be taken seriously by the court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Chip shop hoax, supermarket menace and dog theft
Thomas Dow was jailed.
Cruel child rapist from Fife jailed for nine years
The High court in Livingston
Royal Navy sailor groomed and abused boys in Fife
Halim Cholmeley leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after his latest appearance.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
Kamil Rumak fell asleep at the wheel.
Family's holiday plans dented after sleeping Fife butcher hit car
Jamie Hart at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road
Margaret Brown will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents' medication
Gucci Glen podcaster Valentino Murdoch has been convicted of stalking. Image: LinkedIn.
Stalker menaced Perth College classmates with fake Instagram account and dog shooting threat
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Stealing tools, booze, vehicles and scratch cards
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; George Kane. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 11/01/2024
Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus