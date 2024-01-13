Drive-Thru Review: We test vegan wings, milkshake and more at roadside takeaway Angus Grill and Larder

The thought of Veganuary feels like a test of wills for a girl who loves to eat meat.

But having fallen in love with the vegan burger at Vegana back in November, I was hopeful the offering at the Angus Grill & Larder would be just as good.

So for our first Drive-Thru Review of 2024, we’re trying out the vegan options at the A90 spot.

The venue has caught my eye on at the roadside on dozens of occasions while driving past, and it was about time I checked out what they have on offer.

Were the vegan wings up to scratch at the Angus Grill & Larder?

As a self-proclaimed chicken wing connoisseur, I expect great things from my wings.

The vegan wings (£7.50), are made with panko-breaded cauliflower, sriracha sauce, spring onion and come with a vegan chive dip.

These impressed us on our Angus Grill & Larder review.

The sriracha sauce was the perfect level of spice for me.

However, we would have liked a crispier panko coating on the “wings”.

The texture and flavour of the cauliflower though was spot on though, with a nice bite to the cauliflower.

Poppy, though, would have liked more flavour to the vegan chive dip, which she thought looked a little “slimy”.

Joanna: 3/5

Poppy: 4/5

Next on the menu for us was the vegan club sandwich (£14).

Although on the pricier end, it was a huge portion and came with plenty of chips.

But it was the sandwich itself that wowed us.

The vegan chicken and bacon tasted amazing, with the texture of real meat.

The bacon was deliciously charred, salty and crunchy, just like real fried bacon.

We also rated the crispy ciabatta bread which kept all the fillings together, although Poppy wasn’t a fan of the standard Club Sandwich 3 slice situation.

Though I didn’t taste much of the vegan cheddar, the vegan mayo was the perfect addition.

Joanna: 5/5

Poppy: 4.5/5

Can a vegan milkshake still be creamy and delicious?

The vegan milkshake (£5.50) at the Angus Grill and Larder is created with a blend of vanilla ice cream, oat milk and Oreos.

Did you know? Most Oreos are vegan (though they may contain cross-contaminants of milk).

This milkshake proved it – vegan shakes absolutely can be delicious, luxurious and creamy.

We were both in love with the milkshake and devoured it promptly. It also paired perfectly with the wings, helping to balance out the heat.

The chunks of Oreo gave it a fun texture while the sweetness of the ice cream made it the perfect Friday treat.

Joanna: 5/5

Poppy: 5/5

We will definitely be returning to the Angus Grill & Larder, and would recommend it to anyone on a roadtrip on the A90.

