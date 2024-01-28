Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order

Gwen Ferguson had been tasked with investigating thefts at the Dunfermline depot but committed some herself.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.

A Fife grandmother who stole £5,000 worth of phones and smartwatches on the job at Amazon – then binned them – has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Gwen Ferguson began to pilfer the gadgets after falling out with colleagues in the high-value returns department at the depot in Dunfermline.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously part of her role was to investigate thefts internally.

The 57-year-old, of Sauchie Street in Kinglassie, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stealing the items while in the course of her employment between February 22 and September 22 2022.

Sheriff Robert More pointed out Ferguson has a directly analogous previous conviction and sentenced her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 120 hours due to her early plea, and stressed this was a direct alternative to prison.

Binned goods in Glenrothes

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court previously Ferguson had spent about two years working in the high value returns department.

An open mobile phone box was spotted by a staff member and the Samsung Galaxy phone which should have been inside was missing.

A data check was carried out and CCTV reviewed within the department implicated Ferguson.

The court heard Ferguson accepts stealing five mobile phones and smartwatches from the company with an approximate value of £5,000.

Inside Amazon Warehouse in Dunfermline
Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.

Speaking at this earlier hearing, defence lawyer Calum Harris said: “She does regret her activity – she puts it down to frustration.

“Her role within the high value returns department, or one part of her role at least, was trying to investigate potential thefts from that department.

“She had been involved in this for a number of years… and became frustrated and fell out with other members of staff and as a result has acted in the way she has.

“(It was) not out of spite so much as frustration.

“It wasn’t done out of necessity.

“The ultimate end for the phones, in her reply to caution and charge, was that she disposed of them in a bin in Glenrothes.

“It’s an unusual position and one she regrets, not only as a mother but a grandmother.”

Amazon claims

The court also heard Amazon initially pinned the blame on Ferguson for £130,000 worth of thefts, although CCTV disproved this.

Mr Harris said this allegation was “astronomical in comparison” and that Amazon had initially blamed his client for every theft over that time period.

The lawyer said she is in employment but not with Amazon.

She now works in a warehouse which manufactures electric car parts in Lochgelly.

Speaking at her sentencing following the production of Ferguson’s background reports, Mr Harris said his client had not been able to tell the social worker her motivation for the thefts but does accept she committed them.

He said her previous conviction was from “some time ago”.

The lawyer said: “She is embarrassed and ashamed of being here again today”.

