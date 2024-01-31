Speeding driver tipped lorry at busy Dundee roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding driver tipped lorry at busy Dundee roundabout

Harry Paris lost control on the A90 Forfar Road but has, just, kept his licence.

By Ciaran Shanks
Harry Paris lost control of the lorry on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Harry Paris lost control of the lorry on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.

A speeding lorry driver caused his HGV to overturn and smash into a lamppost on a major Dundee road.

Harry Paris made it up the A90 Forfar Road before his trailer came loose and he crashed onto a grass verge.

The 21-year-old was given a stern warning by a sheriff who stopped short of banning him from the roads altogether.

The incident was captured on video and Paris admitted speeding, prior to losing control of the HGV on November 17 2022.

Lorry overturned on Forfar Road
The stricken lorry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “On the approach to the roundabout the vehicle was travelling at excessive speeds for the road conditions.

“The HGV tips over and the trailer tips to the side.

“It then ventures into a grass verge and collides with a lamppost.”

Lorry overturned on Forfar Road
The lorry hit a lamppost during the crash. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Police arrived at the scene and Paris – who lives at a caravan park on Old Shettleston Road, Glasgow – admitted being the driver.

On Wednesday, he pled guilty to driving carelessly on the A90 Forfar Road at the roundabout with Jack Martin Way and William Fitzgerald Way by entering a roundabout at excessive speeds for the road conditions, failing to keep proper control of the vehicle and losing control of a trailer whereby the trailer overturned and collided with a grass verge and lamppost.

A90 Emmock Road overturned lorry
The overturned HGV. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor and lifelong Dundee-resident Gary Foulis said it was “not the first time” he had seen such an incident at the roundabout.

He revealed Paris, who already had points on his licence for speeding, was likely to keep his job as an agency HGV driver.

Mr Foulis said: “He should have taken more due care and attention and that’s something he accepts.

“He’s still in full-time employment.

“His employers are aware of these proceedings and he hopes to keep that employment.

“It’s been a salutary lesson for him.”

Lorry overturned on Forfar Road
The crash site. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined him £600, as well as imposing seven points on his driving licence – bringing him one offence away from automatic disqualification.

She said: “It seems to me that you need to slow down and I’m going to make sure you do.

“Those points take you up to 10 points. Any more and you will be off the road.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

