Speeding driver tipped lorry at busy Dundee roundabout

A speeding lorry driver caused his HGV to overturn and smash into a lamppost on a major Dundee road.

Harry Paris made it up the A90 Forfar Road before his trailer came loose and he crashed onto a grass verge.

The 21-year-old was given a stern warning by a sheriff who stopped short of banning him from the roads altogether.

The incident was captured on video and Paris admitted speeding, prior to losing control of the HGV on November 17 2022.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “On the approach to the roundabout the vehicle was travelling at excessive speeds for the road conditions.

“The HGV tips over and the trailer tips to the side.

“It then ventures into a grass verge and collides with a lamppost.”

Police arrived at the scene and Paris – who lives at a caravan park on Old Shettleston Road, Glasgow – admitted being the driver.

On Wednesday, he pled guilty to driving carelessly on the A90 Forfar Road at the roundabout with Jack Martin Way and William Fitzgerald Way by entering a roundabout at excessive speeds for the road conditions, failing to keep proper control of the vehicle and losing control of a trailer whereby the trailer overturned and collided with a grass verge and lamppost.

Defence solicitor and lifelong Dundee-resident Gary Foulis said it was “not the first time” he had seen such an incident at the roundabout.

He revealed Paris, who already had points on his licence for speeding, was likely to keep his job as an agency HGV driver.

Mr Foulis said: “He should have taken more due care and attention and that’s something he accepts.

“He’s still in full-time employment.

“His employers are aware of these proceedings and he hopes to keep that employment.

“It’s been a salutary lesson for him.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined him £600, as well as imposing seven points on his driving licence – bringing him one offence away from automatic disqualification.

She said: “It seems to me that you need to slow down and I’m going to make sure you do.

“Those points take you up to 10 points. Any more and you will be off the road.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.