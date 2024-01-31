Dundee chief John Nelms insists Tony Docherty has no obligation to play Burnley players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee chief John Nelms insists Tony Docherty has no obligation to play Burnley players

The Dark Blues have formed a "strategic alliance" with American-owned Premier League side Burnley.

By Sean Hamilton
John Nelms (right) has spoken about Dundee's new link-up with Burnley and its potential impact on manager Tony Docherty. Images: SNS
John Nelms (right) has spoken about Dundee's new link-up with Burnley and its potential impact on manager Tony Docherty. Images: SNS

Dundee chief John Nelms says manager Tony Docherty is under no obligation to play loan stars from partner club Burnley.

The Dark Blues have taken three players – Dara Costelloe, Owen Dodgson and Michael Mellon – on loan from the Premier League outfit since confirming the clubs’ new “strategic alliance”.

Player development is one of the areas in which Dundee and Burnley are set to work together closely.

But in an interview with Sky Sports, the Dark Blues’ managing director insisted the final say on whether to play Clarets loan stars rests with manager Tony Docherty.

“The coach has full freedom,” Nelms said.

“But the idea is we’re bringing in players that [Tony Docherty] will want to play. That’s really the main thing.

“Dundee – we’ve always had young players. We’ve got three Scottish under-21s. We like to develop players – that’s in our DNA.

“So the players that we bring up, they are most likely at a higher level already than most of the players we have.

“Yes, they have issues they have to work out. But that’s our role – to help work those issues out.

“But there’s no obligation. There’s nothing we absolutely have to do. It’s more of a ‘wants and needs’ thing that we will do.”

John Nelms (left) and Burnley chairman Alan Pace speak with the BBC ahead of Dundee’s Premiership win over Livingston. Image: SNS

Burnley chairman Alan Pace also spoke to Sky Sports on the topic of his company ALK Capital, which owns the Clarets, potentially taking a future stake in Dundee.

The Scottish FA’s approval of Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s investment in Hibs appears to have cleared the way, in principle, for multi-club operations to move in on Scottish clubs.

The possibility of Dundee becoming such an outfit is one Pace has not ruled out.

“I’m very interested in what is possible,” said the Burnley chief.

“One of the things that I will always be about is: what is the art of possibility?

“I’ll be curious to see where it goes. But we have no pre-conceived design or intention at this moment.”

More from Dundee FC

Lee Ashcroft celebrates at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee goalscorer Lee Ashcroft hailed as Tony Docherty expects stars to return for weekend…
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
GEORGE CRAN: New dawn at Dundee after sensational Owen Beck return
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
'Proud' Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Aberdeen performance deserved more than just one point
Lee Ashcroft celebrates levelling the scores. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Owen Beck return sees Dee…
Jurgen Klopp was speaking about the impact Dundee have had on Owen Beck. Images: SNS.
Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Dundee loan return
Tony Docherty has brought Owen Beck back to Dundee. Image: SNS.
Owen Beck completes Dundee return as Liverpool loan star roars: 'Let's get to work'
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gave updates on Trevor Carson (left) and returning loan star Owen Beck. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty provides Trevor Carson update as Dundee boss awaits Owen Beck green light…
David Martinedale has a good relationship with Dick Campbell.
Livingston to complain to SFA over Dundee defeat VAR calls as David Martindale pinpoints…
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck Dundee return imminent as fans applaud star into Dark Blues training base
Michael Mellon
LEE WILKIE: No fear for Dundee at under-pressure Aberdeen after Michael Mellon-inspired win at…

Conversation