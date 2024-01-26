Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon

Dundee have sealed a loan deal with partner club Burnley for strike prospect Michael Mellon.

Mellon – son of former Dundee United manager Micky – has signed up until the end of the season at Dens Park, boosting manager Tony Docherty’s forward options amid a minor goal drought amongst the Dark Blues’ strikers.

Mellon’s red hot form in the first half of the season on loan at Morecambe in English League Two meant the 20-year-old was a coveted player this month.

Fortunately for Dundee, their newly announced “strategic alliance” with Burnley saw them catapulted to the front of the queue for his services.

Mellon told the Dundee website: “I am really pleased to be here and to get the deal done.

“I am hoping to play my part and help the club in the second part of the season.

“I’m striker, I want to score goals and that’s what I want to do here.

“I can’t wait to play in the Scottish Premiership and get out on the park.”

And Dee boss Docherty added: “I am absolutely delighted to get this deal over the line and to bring Michael to Dundee Football Club.

“He is a player of such high calibre and a player that we’ve been tracking for a long time.”

Mellon scored 15 goals at Morecambe after joining on a season-long loan in the summer.

The striker’s impact in League Two saw Burnley recall him in order to send him out afresh to a club playing at a higher level.

Dundee are that club – and will hope the Scotland U/21 internationalist can continue his hot streak in front of goal at Dens Park.