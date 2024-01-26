Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon

The Clarets striker was in red hot form for Morecambe in the first half of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Michael Mellon has joined Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Michael Mellon has joined Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Dundee FC

Dundee have sealed a loan deal with partner club Burnley for strike prospect Michael Mellon.

Mellon – son of former Dundee United manager Micky – has signed up until the end of the season at Dens Park, boosting manager Tony Docherty’s forward options amid a minor goal drought amongst the Dark Blues’ strikers.

Mellon’s red hot form in the first half of the season on loan at Morecambe in English League Two meant the 20-year-old was a coveted player this month.

Fortunately for Dundee, their newly announced “strategic alliance” with Burnley saw them catapulted to the front of the queue for his services.

Michael Mellon (right) had plenty to celebrate after a superb stint at Morecambe. Image: Shutterstock

Mellon told the Dundee website: “I am really pleased to be here and to get the deal done.

“I am hoping to play my part and help the club in the second part of the season.

“I’m striker, I want to score goals and that’s what I want to do here.

“I can’t wait to play in the Scottish Premiership and get out on the park.”

And Dee boss Docherty added: “I am absolutely delighted to get this deal over the line and to bring Michael to Dundee Football Club.

“He is a player of such high calibre and a player that we’ve been tracking for a long time.”

Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Mellon scored 15 goals at Morecambe after joining on a season-long loan in the summer.

The striker’s impact in League Two saw Burnley recall him in order to send him out afresh to a club playing at a higher level.

Dundee are that club – and will hope the Scotland U/21 internationalist can continue his hot streak in front of goal at Dens Park.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay
Cammy Kerr
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit
Luke McCowan
Dundee team news: Luke McCowan update as Livi clash looms
Chris Kane and Joe Shaughnessy could meet again on February 11.
Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN
2
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam (left) and Burnley chairman Alan Pace.
Charlie Adam role in Dundee-Burnley link-up revealed as Clarets chief opens up on reasons…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr makes Inverness loan switch
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee must learn to be street-wise FAST after Hearts collapse says Jordan McGhee
Former Arbroath manager Dick Campbell is 'choking' to get back into management. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Next job just round the corner for eager Dick Campbell
Tony Docherty looks dejected.
Dundee's mid-season slump - what's going on at Dens Park right now?

Conversation