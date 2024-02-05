Murder victim estate loophole closed thanks to Fife family’s campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder victim estate loophole closed thanks to Fife family’s campaign

The family of Carole-Anne Taggart fought to remove the ability for her killer son to control her £500k estate.

By Stuart MacDonald, Pressteam
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.

A law to stop murderers controlling the estate of their victim has come into force following a campaign by the Fife family of killer Ross Taggart.

The Scottish Government brought forward new legislation to stop anyone convicted of murder being an executor of their victim’s will.

The Trusts and Succession (Scotland) Act will make it easier to remove any executor who is unfit to be in that role.

The new law has now received Royal Assent after being passed by the Scottish Parliament.

The move follows a campaign by the family of Carol-Anne Taggart who was murdered by her son Ross in 2014.

Ross Taggart
Murderer Ross Taggart refused to resign as executor of his mother’s will. Image: Police Scotland.

Taggart attacked his 54-year-old mother at the home they shared in Dunfermline and buried her body under a caravan.

In her will, Carole-Anne had made Taggart executor of her £500,000 estate and bequeathed the bulk of her wealth to him.

While Taggart cannot profit from his other’s death as a result of his murder conviction, he has refused to resign as an executor and retains complete control over all decisions relating to the estate.

Fighting to help others

Carole-Anne’s daughter Lorraine and her husband Stephen Bristow started a petition to change the law, which gained more than 60,000 signatures.

Lorraine Bristow, right, with mother Carol Anne Taggart
Lorraine, right, with Carol-Anne Taggart. Image: Supplied.

Speaking to STV, Lorraine, 35, said: “It was a case of always fighting to try and change this law and help other people.

“I’ve not actually let it fully sink in.

“I hope I can move on but to know that I’ve helped in a good way I think brings a little bit of closure, it has to.”

Lorraine is now consulting a solicitor over the process of having Taggart removed as an executor.

Fife family thanked

The reforms state a person “convicted of, or being prosecuted for, murder or culpable homicide of the deceased, is to be regarded as unfit to be executor and can be removed from office by an application to the courts”.

It will be for the courts to apply the law in individual cases.

“Courts will be able to take account of convictions that pre-date the Act coming into force.

Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said: “I am pleased that we have been able to address this important issue through the Bill, now passed by Parliament.

“This change in the law follows the murder of Carol Taggart by her son, who was also her executor.

Siobhian Brown
Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown.

“I am grateful to Carol’s friends and family for raising this issue – the change will make it possible to prevent what has happened in the past from happening in future.

“More generally, there is consensus that the law in Scotland on trusts is outdated and this legislation, developed by the Scottish Law Commission, will make a significant and positive difference for those who use them.”

Taggart was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at the High Court in Edinburgh after being found guilty of the December 2014 murder.

