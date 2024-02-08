Dundee Covid pay row cafe boss assaulted customers after funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee Covid pay row cafe boss assaulted customers after funeral

Martin Tippett hit a man after he stopped him berating an older woman over a takeaway coffee.

By Gordon Currie
Martin Tippett.
Martin Tippett.

A restaurateur has been ordered to pay compensation to a man he attacked and a woman he shoved when they visited his cafe after a funeral.

Former bouncer Martin Tippett hit Mark Forrester on the head and body after he quizzed the cafe owner about his treatment of an elderly lady.

Tippett was also found guilty of shoving 64-year-old Karen Forrester in the Pit Stop after a dispute over a post-funeral cup of coffee.

The 48-year-old part-time wedding planner has been ordered to pay Mr Forrester £650 compensation and Mrs Forrester £250 compensation.

In 2020, Tippett was owner of 172 at the Caird on Nethergate when he tried to make his employees work while claiming furlough payments.

Post-funeral bust-up

A trial at Dundee Sheriff Court was told the Forresters were among a group of mourners who attended the Dundee cafe after a funeral which had taken place nearby.

Takeaway drinks were ordered but Tippett became angry with an elderly woman who sat down at a table with hers as she waited for someone to use the toilet.

The court was told he badgered the woman to leave the seating area because she had a takeaway drink and Mr Forrester stepped in to question his behaviour.

Mr Forrester said the accused then asked him to step outside to discuss the situation and immediately subjected him to a violent assault.

Dundee Sheriff Court
The trial took place at Dundee Sheriff Court

Tippett, of Baldovie Terrace, Dundee, was found guilty of assaulting Mr Forrester in the Pit Stop Cafe by punching him on the head and body to his injury.

He was also found guilty of culpably and recklessly pushing Karen Forrester in the cafe on January 26 2023.

Tippett claimed he acted in self-defence but was not believed by Sheriff Paul Brown.

Covid payment controversy

Tippett previously made headlines for forcing his staff to work when they were on Government-financed furlough during the Covid pandemic lockdown.

He broke the rules by telling them that they should work 80% of their weekly hours because they were receiving 80% of their pay from the Government.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme rules stated in order to receive the government funding, staff should stop working.

172 at the Caird
172 at the Caird, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Tippett, owner of 172 At The Caird bar and restaurant on the Nethergate in Dundee, asked staff to sign a contract committing them to “suitable alternative work”.

Chef Steven White – who worked for Tippett for two weeks – said he left the business after discovering what had happened.

Speaking in 2020, he said: “I heard from the other kitchen staff they had been asked to work while they were furloughed.

“If he was treating his staff like that then I didn’t want to help him.”

Another former employee was awarded more than £8,000 in compensation after she was “unfairly dismissed” while on furlough.

Kitchen assistant Maria Reina Lopez said she had been threated with the sack if she refused to work.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

