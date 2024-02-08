Fife rapist’s mum spared jail after smuggling phone into Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife rapist’s mum spared jail after smuggling phone into Perth Prison

Shona Alexander attempted to sneak in the phone during visiting hours, by hiding it in her wheelchair.

By Jamie Buchan
Rapist Steven Banks and his mother Shona Alexander.
The mother of a convicted rapist who was caught smuggling a balloon and mobile phone into HMP Perth has avoided being locked up.

The phone was concealed inside a balloon and tucked into an Aero wrapper.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 60-year-old had arrived at the jail to see her son Steven Banks, who was caged for 11 years in October.

Alexander was previously warned the offence normally merited a custodial sentence.

But Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon instead ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He said the sentence was a direct alternative to jail.

Phone hidden under wheelchair cushion

Alexander, from Lochgelly, admitted bringing the phone into the Edinburgh Road prison on December 14.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said she had signed in at around 2.20pm and was searched by prison staff.

Officers did not find the phone-balloon-Aero combo hidden under her seat cushion.

Shona Alexander appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

However, police at the jail became suspicious and Alexander was approached again.

“She was cautioned for the purposes of a full search,” said the fiscal depute.

Alexander told officers “I might as well give you this” and pulled out the chocolate bar wrapper from under her cushion.

Mr McKenzie said: “Ms Alexander was arrested and taken to divisional headquarters in Dundee, where she was cautioned and charged.

“When interviewed, she was forthright with officers and said she had been asked to bring the phone into prison for her son.”

Son is ‘manipulative and vindictive’ rapist

The court heard that Alexander had been blocked from seeing her son when the offence came to light.

The incident was described at a previous hearing by Sheriff Derek Reekie as a “significant error of judgement”.

Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.

Banks, from Ballingry, was jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Stirling in October.

The 39-year-old, who has a previous conviction for dealing cocaine, denied the sex offences but was found guilty following trial in Livingston.

Jurors heard how he asked a schoolgirl to change into his Rangers top before raping her.

He went on to rape, sexually assault and attempt to rape another girl over a period of more than two years, beginning when he was 30 and she was only 10.

One of his victims told police he was “sly, manipulative and vindictive”.

The court heard that one of the rapes happened at Banks’ mother’s then-home in Ballingry in 2011.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

