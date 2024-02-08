Claim ‘hundreds will be affected’ if Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses are shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Claim ‘hundreds will be affected’ if Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses are shut

The 18 and nine-hole courses at Caird Park are under threat.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Member Tom Alexander at Caird Park golf course. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Member Tom Alexander at Caird Park golf course. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Golfers claim “hundreds of people will be affected” if Dundee’s last remaining public courses are shut down.

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee’s board has approved plans to close the 18 and nine-hole courses at Caird Park.

The proposals – which would save the organisation more than £335,000 per year – need to be ratified by Dundee City Council before going ahead.

It comes just four years after the city’s only other public golf course at Camperdown was closed to save money.

Caird Park has hosted golf since the 1920s. Image: Paul Reid

The idea of closing the Caird Park courses emerged as part of significant budget proposals being put forward by council officials.

Other potential closures include Broughty Castle, Mills Observatory and Charleston and Arthurstone libraries.

Final decisions are expected later this month when the SNP administration sets out its spending plans.

Golf has been played at Caird Park for more than 100 years and it was once renowned as the busiest public course in Europe in the 1980s.

‘It can’t be right’

Tom Alexander, 78, a member of the club for more than 60 years, says he is appalled by the proposals.

He told The Courier: “This is unbelievable. Hundreds of people will be affected.

“We currently have a membership of around 80 but in the summer we get hundreds of visitors to the courses.

“It cannot be right that they close the city’s last remaining municipal golf courses as part of budget savings.”

The future of the museum inside Broughty Castle is also under consideration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tom has called for any closure plans to be put to public consultation – an idea also suggested by council officials.

He added: “Those of us who are members will certainly be making our thoughts known about the proposed closure.

“I very much hope this won’t be allowed to happen.”

Libraries body in direct plea to Dundee councillors

It comes as the Scottish Library and Information Council – the independent advisory body to the Scottish Government on library and information-related matters – has written to Dundee councillors over the library proposals.

Chief executive Pamela Tulloch said: “We are reminding them of the vast benefits a thriving public library service can provide and to highlight those who stand to lose the most if our services are cut even further: communities across Dundee.

Pamela Tulloch from the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC). Image: SLIC
Arthurstone Library closure threat
Arthurstone Library. Image: Google Maps

“Now is the time for Dundee City Council’s elected members to give libraries the financial backing that they need – that they deserve – to continue delivering the public services which have become vital to communities across the country.”

Council leader John Alexander has already vowed to avoid cuts to bin collections in the budget and says he will not take forward many of the ideas on the table.

But he has admitted he still faces “painful” decisions in finding £24 million of savings.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the opposition Labour group, said: “The volume of cuts is enormous and I think are the worst I have ever seen, given that in the last 10 years, they have taken £140m out of local government.

“It is difficult to see cuts now that would not affect individuals massively.”

