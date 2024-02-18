Landlord’s disbelief after former tenant cleared of torching flat above Fife pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Landlord’s disbelief after former tenant cleared of torching flat above Fife pub

Thomas Kerr had been on trial accused of setting fire to the flat above the Woodside Inn in Glenrothes.

By Jamie McKenzie
The fire happened above George Stewart's Woodside Inn, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson/ KIm Cessford.
The fire happened above George Stewart's Woodside Inn, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson/ KIm Cessford.

A Glenrothes landlord is in disbelief after a man was cleared by a jury of torching the flat above his pub.

Thomas Kerr denied wilfully setting fire to combustible materials in a bedroom above the Woodside Inn and causing the blaze on May 6 2022.

Photographs of the severely fire-damaged rooms inside the Woodside Way property were shown to jurors during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A fire investigator concluded it was likely to have been started deliberately but the jury – the second to hear evidence – deliberated for about 40 minutes on Thursday before finding the case not proven and Kerr, of Mackie Avenue, Leven, was acquitted.

Landlord George Stewart, who has run the Woodside Inn for 17 years, described the outcome as “unbelievable”.

George Stewart at the Woodside Inn.
George Stewart feels let down by the justice system. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The 72-year-old said the verdict leaves an element of doubt – although not in his mind.

“I feel like the justice system has let me down,” he said.

“It has not settled anything because we are still in limbo, as we were before the two court cases.”

Mr Stewart, an ex-joiner, gave figures in court for the cost of repairs of £167,000 and £234,000 and said although work has started, it is not yet complete.

‘Devastation’

Giving evidence during the trial, Mr Stewart said Kerr was a tenant in the flat for between 12 and 18 months before the fire.

There had been rent arrears and in April 2022 an eviction notice was served.

The trial heard Kerr told police he locked the flat earlier in the night and went to a friend’s house, drank alcohol, then returned to the flat to find fire and smoke in a bedroom.

Fire at the Woodside Inn, Glenrothes
Thick smoke pours from the flat above the Woodside Inn. Image: Fife jammer locations.

CCTV from outside the pub, played in court, showed Kerr walking towards the flat at about 7.30am on the morning of the fire.

Kerr, 45, then made a 999 call to the fire service at 7.33am.

Thomas Kerr
Thomas Kerr at court.

Firefighters arrived to see thick smoke coming out of the windows and the roof space and four appliances were used to tackle the blaze.

Mr Stewart arrived a short time later to see flames about 10 to 15-feet above the flat roof and described Kerr sitting in an ambulance and “out of his box,” “irrational” and “definitely drunk”.

Mr Stewart arrived to see flames coming from the building
Mr Stewart arrived to see flames coming from the building. Image: Fife jammer locations.

He had initially been alerted by Kerr, who called him on the phone and said: “George, what the f**k is going on? The flat is on fire”.

A fire service incident commander at the scene said an ambulance was called because Kerr, whom he described as “quite frantic” and likely under the influence of alcohol, had gone back into the burning building.

Mr Stewart said he found “devastation” when he was allowed back into his flat a few days later, describing one of the rooms as “completely burnt out” and the entire flat as blackened.

The fire-damaged interior of the Woodside Inn
The fire-damaged interior. Image: Supplied.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fire investigation officer Craig Cardno told the trial the fire started “to the right hand side” of one of the bedrooms – ascertained by where most fire damage was on the wall and ceiling – but he could not be any more specific about its point of origin.

He said he ruled out electrical systems as the source as no appliances were plugged in and energised and there were no issues with the distribution box.

Mr Cardno said the sockets he examined in the bedroom were black on the outside, as opposed to showing burning in between the sockets which would be more indicative of an electrical fault behind them.

Fire crews at the Woodside Inn, Glenrothes
Fire crews at the Woodside Inn, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.

He said that in another bedroom he found two containers holding some liquid – each with odours similar to petrol and diesel – but they did not appear to have been disturbed.

Mr Cardno also found no evidence of a discarded cigarette and said the fire was “likely a deliberate act” through the “application of a naked flame to a combustible material.”

Interior fire damage to Woodside Inn
The blaze left the flat badly damaged. Image: Supplied.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin highlighted evidence of how the fire started could have been destroyed in the blaze and Mr Cardno replied there was “nothing viable there that would be another ignition source”.

The solicitor asked about the possibility of focused sunlight causing the fire, which Mr Cardno said was a “possible cause” but later in evidence said it was not viable at that time of morning.

Police questioning

Detectives had quizzed Kerr on why it took him until three minutes after arriving at the flat to raise the alarm.

Kerr said this was “just a rough time” and said: “Is that not quick enough?”

He repeatedly denied during police interviewing he had been responsible.

The Woodside Inn, Glenrothes
The Woodside Inn, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.

Kerr, who had a hand injury at the scene, said at one point he had a “stupid thought” and went back in the burning flat to get a cot – which he failed to do – and decided to punch a window.

Mr Stewart said the windows were triple glazed.

Original trial

Kerr’s trial initially started in Kirkcaldy in November but collapsed after a juror, Scott Nelson, began making personal enquiries.

Scott Nelson
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was later fined £750 by a sheriff after being found in contempt of court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Edwards Engineering admitted the company breached health and safety legislation.
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in 'traumatic amputation'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Champagne driver and bungling housebreakers
Ciaran Dickson (left) killed Aiden Pilkington (right) in September 2021.
Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed
Christopher Lindsay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man used baby as ‘human shield’ in clash with police
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from The Foundry.
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid
Cocaine dealer Desiree Doogan has been told to pay £40,000. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager
Josh Reed.
Former Leuchars soldier sent picture of privates to underage girl
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Chatty man and driving ban
Sylvestre is accused of threatening to burn down the office of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (pictured). Image: PA.
Former lawyer accused in Perth court of threatening to burn down Jeremy Corbyn's office
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance