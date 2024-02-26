Retired chef from France sprayed cops with bleach in Montrose holiday let siege

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired chef from France sprayed cops with bleach in Montrose holiday let siege

Officers couldn't use their taser on Fabrice Roverselli, who spent Christmas and New Year on remand after his mid-morning rampage.

By Ross Gardiner
Fabrice Roverselli at Forfar Sheriff Court.
A retired chef spent Christmas and New Year behind bars after sparking a ‘bizarre’ police siege at a holiday let in Montrose.

Fabrice Roverselli swung a hammer at one officer and sprayed another with cleaning fluid containing bleach.

Roverselli, whose address in court papers is listed as being in the village of Mirabel-aux-Baronnies near Avignon in southern France, was described by his solicitor Nick Markowski as like “a proverbial fish out of water” while being locked up over the holidays.

Having served four weeks on remand, Roverselli was fined £600.

Concerned witnesses

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “The locus is an Airbnb-type property.

“The accused at the time was a short-term tenant.”

During the morning of December 11 last year, Roverselli began shouting out the window at a man working on a vehicle in the car park.

Fabrice Roverselli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a police officer with bleach.

“After a short confrontation, the accused began throwing household items.”

Another witness knocked on the door but got no answer.

That witness then tried to contact the tenant using an external lift, but heard the accused shout: “I’ll be next.”

Believing this meant Roverselli planned to jump, the witness called police.

Under siege

Officers arrived at 10am and through the door, they heard Roverselli opening blister packs.

Fearing he may be trying to self-harm, they tried to force entry.

Officers removed a door panel, but Roverselli proceeded to swing a hammer, apparently attempting to strike a constable’s fingers.

Police told Roverselli they had tasers and he briefly withdrew.

The Tower, North Esk Road, Montrose

Inside the property, Roverselli held out a cleaning spray which was later found to contain bleach.

He used this to assault a different PC, who then couldn’t use his taser as he was unable to determine if the mist was flammable.

Roverselli then used items in the living room to barricade himself in and before gathering items which could be used as weapons.

Police were eventually able to push in and restrain Roverselli in handcuffs.

After being charged, he told officers: “Not guilty.”

Admissions

The 57-year-old admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at The Tower in North Esk Road, Montrose, on December 11 last year.

He pled guilty to shouting, throwing various household items from the window, repeatedly making threats, repeatedly striking a door with a hammer, barricading himself in and gathering a knife and scissors into a box.

Roverselli also admitted assaulting two PCs during the siege.

He pled guilty to attempting to strike Constable Neil Adams on the body with a hammer, and spraying Constable Derek Duncan with cleaning fluid containing bleach which thereby landed on his face.

Roverselli was remanded when he appeared from custody the day after his rampage and was liberated from prison on January 9.

Fining him, Sheriff Garry Sutherland labelled Roverselli’s outburst as “bizarre.”

Hospitalised in jail

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski explained the father-of-two’s marriage of 25 years had broken down.

He said: “He’s a retired chef – he seems to have had a successful career.

“There isn’t anything like this type of behaviour at all in his record.”

The solicitor added: “He’s a Type-1 diabetic.

“The locus is actually owned by his ex-father-in-law.

“He can’t really give a clear explanation as to what was going on.

“He was very unwell when he was in prison and had to be admitted to hospital.

“He is keen to return to France where he stays with his mother.

“Because he’s a French national, he’s not assessed as suitable for a community payback order.

“I think he was like a proverbial fish out of water when he was on remand.

“He’s fortunate in that none of the police officers were injured.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

